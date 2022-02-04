New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI/SRV): Founders Smitha and Harsh Soni of teamNgage won the 40 Under 40 and Global Business Icon Founder of the Year awards for their relentless effort in Employee Engagement.

With the mission of "Think Wellbeing", founders of teamNgage (a division of Krafting Minds) revolutionized employee engagement ideas, with goal-based solutions, by delivering online, in-person and hybrid engaging methods, to build real human connection between employees.

More often than not, employees find themselves going adrift due to immense work pressure which severely affects their performance and mental hygiene. teamNgage, a leading employee engagement company, based out of Mumbai, has an experience of more than 10 years in providing more than 150+ employee engagement solutions across different goals.

teamNgage is a platform that allows employees to connect with each other through engaging and interactive programs. They have a seamless process of collaborating with HR and leaders, identifying gaps in employee engagement programs, innovating execution and delivering plan with tailored or packaged solutions.

"One of the most important things in the entire employee life-cycle is they remain motivated, engaged and respected; however, most HRs are finding it difficult to keep the momentum going. teamNgage is constantly creating contemporary content with wide variety of choice for virtual, in-person and hybrid platforms. With years of experience and research, it's been found that employees are more productive when the engagement solutions can solve problems and achieve goals", said Smitha Soni.

teamNgage has curated five goal-based solutions that will help employees perform at their best and are systematically categorised under Stress Buster, Collaboration, Out-of-Box, Team Building and Mental Wellbeing.

Companies and HR leaders around the world deal with several challenges, such as,the ability to retain top talent, boost their employer brand and keep culture alive. An engaged employee has an emotional connect with the company. The companymakes them feel bonded and encourages them to do their best.

As the world got engulfed by COVID-19 and governments started imposing lockdowns, employees found themselves isolated from the usual office flurry. Employeesworking in distributed teams in isolation has led to poor communication, higher attrition, the great resignation, micromanagement, burnout, and stress. HR's best available employee engagement tech tools and surveys also suggest a dip in employee's mood, unhealthy culture, lack of team communication and bonding.

Harsh Soni said, "Diversity and inclusion will be important aspects of HR role in coming years. Policies will change, and companies must be inclusive if they want employee wellbeing to improve. An emotionally healthy environment leads to happy employees, who see a value in their jobs and thereby contributing towards organisation's goals."

Traditional employee engagement programs involve gathering employees together in person and providing different engagement programs. However, with limitations of social gatherings and the continuing spread of pandemic, most companies have opted a flexible work arrangement. teamNgage believes that several companies will adopt a permanent hybrid working model and most engagement programs and activities will be hybrid in nature. teamNgage's highly innovative, interactive, flexible and inclusive solution adds value to the overall employee wellbeing cycle.

Smitha Soni with her Master's degree and continued study in psychology and Harsh Soni with his Master degree and NLP certification (iGNLP member) are employee engagement specialists. They have more than 10 years of experience and have worked with different industry segments across IT, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer. Their programs are designed to incorporate fun and psychological aspects along with high level of interaction and engagement.

