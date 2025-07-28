India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], July 28: On 27 July, 2025, Brahma Tank and Likhari Foundation organized Founders x Funders Meet, a path-breaking event at Royal Plaza, Delhi. This one-of-its-kind event was marked by the presence of some of the most dynamic entrepreneurs in the country. Ideas were exchanged, thoughts were shared, mentorship was received and the event turned out to be a huge success.

Also Read | Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Date Revealed, Here's Everything To Know About Newly Launched Redmi Smartphone in India With Dimensity 7025 SoC.

As an organization, Brahma Tank has invested in several start-ups and companies over the years. Most of these start-ups and companies went on to become big successes, validating the faith Brahma Tank had placed in them. As an angel investing organization, Brahma Tank not just invests in emerging start-ups and companies. It is also known for supporting entrepreneurs by offering strategic guidance, mentorship, and long-term collaboration.

The event was divided into two distinctive parts. The first part of the event was organized as a get-together which brought together the teams representing the different firms Brahma Tank has invested in. The second part of the event was focused on providing emerging entrepreneurs with the opportunity to pitch their ideas and raise funding for their businesses. Many founders, through their confident pitches, were able to on board Brahma Tank as their investing firm for their companies. This was the primary reason behind the name of the event being Founders x Funders.

Also Read | Shashi Tharoor Declined to Join 'Operation Sindoor' Debate: Congress Sources.

Talking about the idea behind hosting an event like Founders x Funders, Gurmeet Likhari, Founder at Brahma Tank and Likhari Foundation, says, "Our organization has always been driven by an important philosophy. We have always believed that giving back to the society and working for the people isn't just a choice. It is something we, as individuals, ought to do. It has been my calling since childhood and I see it as my own Ikigai. As a businessman, the best skill I can give back to society is the ability to do business. Executing the right idea, at the right time, in the right way is the key to success. Through this event, we were able to guide some incredible entrepreneurs, whom we have always believed in, towards scaling their businesses further and adding some real value to the society we are part of."

Likhari Foundation which is committed to empowering underprivileged girls by equipping them with education and skills that leads to financial independence. Taking this mission forward, the Foundation has now begun supporting them with seed funding to help kick-start their entrepreneurial journeys. On the occasion, Amrisha Sethi, President, Likhari Foundation said, "At Likhari Foundation, we're not just supporting individual girls and women--we're cultivating a powerful 'Sisterhood'. A community of underprivileged girls who are breaking barriers, achieving independence, and creating a ripple effect of empowerment by lifting others along the way."

Krish Singh, one of the co-founders of CureAble, a company funded by Brahma Tank, said, "As a company, we will always be grateful to Brahma Tank for believing in us. At CureAble, we offer planned and personalised therapies for neurodiverse and development - delayed kids, right at their home. This helps us build deeper connections -- to understand each child & their needs. We have a few centers across Delhi, including our newly opened space in Dwarka. Our strength lies in bringing therapy to families, one home at a time. We've started CureAble for just one reason, so, no parent has to figure it out alone."

During the event, Harish Neotia, founder of Crazy Shots, another Brahma Tank invested company, said, "As entrepreneurs, we look forward to events that stimulate our mind, enable us to come up with sharper ideas and find a path that leads us towards greater success. It was an absolute pleasure to be a part of this get-together. We had a meaningful and in-depth conversation with Gurmeetji. Getting his valuable insights on our brand gave us a good idea about the kind of steps we can take in the near future to ensure it flies higher. The conversation we had with him and several entrepreneurs during this event will contribute in shaping the journey ahead."

The event turned out to be a vibrant mix of networking, collaboration, guidance, and expansion. It offered founders a platform full of possibilities--whether it was connecting with the right people, refining their business ideas, or exploring funding opportunities. One of the key highlights was how many entrepreneurs not only interacted with potential investors but also received the funding and mentorship they needed to grow. Events like these open up enormous opportunities for founders to take their ventures to the next level. With continued support from Brahma Tank and Likhari Foundation, and the ecosystem they are building together, such businesses will bridge crucial market gaps and achieve lasting impact.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)