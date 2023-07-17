Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 17 (ANI): iPhone assembler Foxconn has a proposal to set up another supplementary plant in Karnataka, according to the state government release. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chaired a meeting with the Foxconn Industrial Internet CEO Brand Cheng and other delegates here on Monday. Industries Minister MB Patil and IT Minister Priyank Kharge too participated in the meeting. As per the proposal, Foxconn Industrial Internet (Fii), a subsidiary of Foxconn, proposes to invest Rs 8,800 crore, the release said, adding this would create 14,000 jobs and the land required for the project is about 100 acres. “The delegates of the company will be taken to Tumakuru to examine the available land at Japan Industrial Township in Tumakuru today itself,” it added. Fii will engage in manufacturing screens, and outer coverings apart from making mechanical components needed for phones. This would operate as a supplementary plant to the end assembly unit situated at Devanahalli. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the southern state has an ecosystem to enable the growth of industries.

He said his government would take the initiative to make available human resources with the required skill sets.

Industries minister MB Patil, in the release, stated that the statement government would extend all cooperation for the proposed projects. He said that the government was ready to consider other company proposals such as setting up a semiconductor manufacturing unit if it comes forward. (ANI)

