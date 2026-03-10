New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued orders to oil refineries to increase Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) production and directed that such additional output be channelled specifically for domestic use. This decision follows recent geopolitical disruptions that created constraints on the global fuel supply chain.

The government prioritised domestic LPG supply to households to ensure energy security for citizens amidst the ongoing uncertainty in the global oil and energy market due to West Asia crisis.

"In light of current geopolitical disruptions to fuel supply and constraints on supply of LPG, Ministry has issued orders to oil refineries for higher LPG production and using such extra production for domestic LPG use," the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas announced on X.

To manage the current supply environment, the ministry introduced a 25-day inter-booking period for consumers to avoid hoarding and prevent black marketing. "The ministry has prioritised domestic LPG supply to households and introduced 25 day inter- booking period to avoid hoarding/black marketing," the Ministry said.

Regarding the distribution of imported fuel, the government designated specific priorities for non-domestic sectors. "Non domestic supplies from imported LPG is being prioritised to essential non domestic sectors such as Hospitals and Educational institutions," the Ministry stated, adding that "For LPG supply to other non-domestic sectors, a committee of three EDs of OMCs have been constituted to review the representations for LPG supply to restaurants/hotels/other industries."

Earlier on Monday, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, addressed the broader energy landscape and the impact of global conflicts on Indian markets. During an interaction with media professionals, the minister highlighted the resilience of India's import channels and the government's proactive stance.

"In informal interaction with a large group of media professionals today, we had detailed discussion on the emerging geopolitical situation and challenges facing the energy markets. Uninterrupted energy imports are flowing into India from routes that are not impacted by the conflict and we are taking all necessary steps to ensure availability of energy to our citizens," Puri said on X. (ANI)

