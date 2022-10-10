Celebrity makeup artist Bhumika Bansal and beauty content creator Joyswinee to also follow and take up this Instagram challenge

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 (ANI/PNN): Foxtale, an emerging skincare brand, has roped in the talented television superstar Shivangi Joshi for their Instagram led #DoTheDuet Challenge.

Popular influencers - Joyswinee & Bhumika Bansal will soon follow the trend along with close to 100 micro and nano influencers.

This Instagram challenge is conceptualized around Foxtale's first ever product - The Daily Duet Cleanser, a double-action face wash removes makeup while hydrating the skin.

Shivangi Joshi, lead actress from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is one of television's most popular stars. She has a reach of 7.4 Million followers on Instagram and enjoys sharing skin care tips and tricks with her fans. Her video for #DoTheDuet Challenge showcases how Foxtale's daily duet cleanser eliminates makeup and leaves skin feeling hydrated. She then follows it up with Foxtale's ceramides infused moisturizer to seal up the hydration.

Talking about the challenge, Shivangi said, "It was amazing to start Foxtale's #DoTheDuet cleanser campaign, I absolutely love their vibrant packaging and their products do make a difference to your skin, especially the cleanser. Looking forward to working with them again soon."

#DoTheDuet challenge is expected to reach to 10 million users and see upto 500 participants. Post Shivangi it will also be joined by Bhumika Bansal, a famous MUA, and beauty & lifestyle content creator Joyswinee.

Foxtale is a performance-first skincare brand focussed on creating innovative products in the skincare space. Foxtale focuses on creating products with a deep understanding of their consumers- not only their skin types but also their lifestyles and living conditions. Therefore they spoke to around 3000+ women across India to understand their relationship with skincare and what they expect from a product, setting a focus to give women what their skin wants. The brand is also the first skincare brand in India to conduct expert led social media trials of their products before launching them in the market.

