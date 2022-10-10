After making Shaquille O'Neal dance to the number 'Khalibali', Ranveer Singh went on to make another basketball star dance to his number in Abu Dhabi. Ranveer set the basketball court on fire as he made NBA star Trae Young do bhangra on the number 'Gallan Goodiyaan' from his film 'Dil Dhadakne Do'. Ranveer Singh Bonds With Steve Harvey and Shaq During NBA Abu Dhabi Games; Dances With Shaq on Khalibali – Watch Viral Videos.

"Trae Paaji naal Bhangra !!! Here's Ice Trae celebrating his awesome performance with some Gallan Goodiyan! @nba @nbaindia @nbastyle_in @nbaarabic@nbaeurope#NBAinAbuDhabi," Ranveer captioned the clip. The Bollywood star was roped in as the Indian brand ambassador for NBA in 2021. Ranveer Singh Teaches ‘Tattad Tattad’ Dance to NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo (Watch Video).

Check Out the Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

On the acting front, Ranveer will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt.

