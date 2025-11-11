PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11: Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited (BSE - FREDUN | 539730), is one of the Leading Pharmaceuticals Formulation manufacturing companies in India. Diversified into Generics, Cosmeceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Mobility and animal healthcare products, has reported its Unaudited financials for Q2 FY26 & H1 FY26.

Key Financial Highlights

Q2 FY26 Standalone Financial Highlights

- Total Income of ₹ 145.29 Cr, YoY growth of 35.34%

- EBITDA of ₹ 22.34 Cr, YoY growth of 60.09%

- EBITDA Margin (%) of 15.37%, YoY growth of 238 Bps

- Net Profit of ₹ 9.73 Cr, YoY growth of 127.75%

- Net Profit Margin (%) of 6.70%, YoY growth of 272 Bps

- EPS of ₹ 20.61, YoY growth of 127.73%

H1 FY26 Standalone Financial Highlights

- Total Income of ₹ 265.15 Cr, YoY growth of 42.43%

- EBITDA of ₹ 39.33 Cr, YoY growth of 60.98%

- EBITDA Margin of 14.83%, YoY growth of 171 Bps

- Net Profit of ₹ 16.50 Cr, YoY growth of 96.33%

- Net Profit Margin (%) of 6.22%, YoY growth of 171 Bps

- EPS of ₹ 34.94, YoY growth of 96.29%

Commenting on the financial performance Mr. Fredun Medhora, Managing Director, said, "Q2 FY26 was a strong quarter for Fredun, driven by consistent growth across our pharmaceutical and pet care verticals. Our domestic formulations segment continued to deliver solid performance through new product introductions and expanding institutional demand, while exports maintained steady traction.

We have commenced expansion of our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Palghar to enhance capacity, improve operational efficiency, and support the growing demand across both domestic and internationalmarkets.

The past few months have been pivotal in shaping Fredun's position as a first mover in India's organized pet healthcare space. The launch of Snacky Jain--India's first Jain functional food for pets--received an overwhelming response, with the entire first batch sold out through pre-orders. Backed by robust capacity, strong retail partnerships, and growing presence across eight states, this launch reinforces our ethical and research-led approach to pet nutrition. Our acquisitions of Wagr.ai and One Pet Stop have expanded our footprint across nutrition, technology, and services--creating a truly connected and science-driven pet care ecosystem. This integrated approach positions us uniquely at the intersection of healthcare, nutrition, and technology in a market poised for exponential growth. We reported improved cash flows this quarter, driven by efficient execution and disciplined operations.

Looking ahead, we aim to scale our operations, accelerate new product launches, and strengthen our digital-first platforms to enhance accessibility and experience for pet parents. With a clear strategy, strong execution, and first-mover advantage, we remain confident of sustaining our growth momentum and building long-term value for all"

