New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI/PNN): FreshToHome, the world's largest fully integrated online e-commerce brand in fresh fish and meat, has announced some fun facts and delightful trivia about its customers' preferences in the platform that took the brand by storm and surprise last year!

For instance, the meat e-commerce marketplace & subscription app received over 68 orders per minute and enabled more than 3.6 crore deliveries in 2022 across all product categories. That's 3 times the population of Bangalore, clearly!

Fun Fact: It justifies why Bengaluru emerged as the top Tier I city to order the highest quantity of meat, fish and seafood products among all its peer cities.

Among Tier II cities, Jaipur in the North and Vijayawada in the South emerged as the top cities that ordered the most on the marketplace compared to other Tier II cities. The meat lovers in Vijayawada pleasantly surprised FreshToHome when the brand saw over 125% growth in two quarters!

Speaking on the occasion, Shan Kadavil, Co-Founder, FreshToHome said, "Day after day at FreshToHome we are driven to build solutions that will help our customers make easy, healthy food choices. For instance, the launch of India's first E-range additives and preservatives-free ready-to-cook products in the frozen meat category in FreshToHome platform registered 1.9 times growth during 2022 and emerged as the fastest growing category. Led by such positive customer feedback, we have expanded our geography spread by 60% in 2022. Such data also affirm that we are in the right direction in building a large customer community that will choose preservative-free and chemical-free meat with every purchase."

Speaking of fast growth, the customer community of FreshToHome knocked it off the park with its preference for ready-to-cook category. The newly launched category on the marketplace emerged as the fastest growing category with various cities having their preferred choices. If Mumbai, Pune, and Bangalore repeatedly chose Spicy Chettinad Chicken, meat lovers in Chennai and Hyderabad were swooned over by Granny's Masala Fried Chicken, a bestseller on FreshToHome's platform. Evidently, Chennai and Hyderabad share a common love for good meat! In the land of Rice and Fish Curry, Handcrafted Chicken Dumplings was a hot pick in 2022, and Kerala subtly asked us to look beyond our stereotypes.

Fun fact: The fish-loving Kerala also chose Baasa over Sardine in 2022, which was the most ordered and highest sold fish in Kerala until 2021!

North India relished its favorite Seekh kebabs, and Meaty Chicken Seekh Kebab raced against all other ready-to-cook SKUs to emerge as the most ordered product on the app. Cocktail Chicken Samosas emerged as a people pleaser with the product's popularity crossing borders and it was the most preferred ready-to-cook product in the UAE region.

Some old charms did not lose their shine, as Chicken Curry Cut (Skinless) remains to be the most repeatedly ordered SKU in the last 7 years. Goat Curry Cut, Chicken Curry Cut, Chicken Breast Fillet, Rohu, Sardine, Prawn, and Baasa are the highest selling products in the Meat, Chicken and Fish categories respectively.

Fun fact: As a brand, we became aware rare, seasonal exotics are an emotion when Green Mussels, a seasonal seafood, went out-of-stock in less than 15 minutes after it was made live on the app.

Currently, FreshToHome enables deliveries in more than 190 cities, comprising 8 international cities, 15 states & union territories and 2 countries.

FreshToHome is the world's largest fully integrated e-commerce platform for fresh fish and meat. It is the largest vertically integrated e-commerce company in the Fish and meat space in the world delivering over 2 million orders across all categories in over 190+ cities in India and all of UAE. The platform enables partners to source meat and fish directly from livestock farmers and fishermen and then supplies fresh produce at mass-market prices in all major Indian markets including Delhi/NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. By keeping the cold chain intact, the finest and freshest quality products are assured to reach the customers in the shortest possible time. FreshToHome stands by its brand promise of "100% Fresh and 0% Chemicals."

