From Brick Kilns to Farmlands: 'Hope in Motion' Brings Real Stories of Change to JioHotstar

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 30: Stories of social change are finally stepping out of annual reports and into the public eye. Hope in Motion, now streaming on JioHotstar, is a four-part docu-series that places India's most overlooked heroes at the centre -- children of migrant families, women in agriculture, rural communities -- as they work through circumstances and reshape their futures with support from CSR and Foundation initiatives.

Also Read | Will It Rain in Melbourne During IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025? Check Live Weather Forecast.

Created by Vimala Rajkumari and produced by Vsual Brewery, the series highlights the extraordinary in everyday lives. From brick kilns in Andhra Pradesh to farmland collectives in Uttar Pradesh and digital classrooms in Mumbai, every episode reveals how quiet, steady interventions are unlocking progress -- one dream, one family, one community at a time.

"For too long, impact films were viewed as communication tools," says Vimala Rajkumari. "Hope grows when it is seen. And when we bring these stories to where the nation is watching, we invite everyone to move from observing change to driving it."

Also Read | 'Our Decisions Regarding Oil Purchases Are Guided by Market Dynamics': MEA After US Sanctions Russian Oil Companies Rosneft and Lukoil.

Grounded in Real India

What gives a migrant child the confidence to teach? What allows women labouring in fields to steer decisions about land, crops and income? Hope in Motion answers such questions through lived experience -- not policy briefs.

For the first time, stories of transformation -- once confined to NGO reports -- have found a place on a mainstream entertainment platform. The series features the work of organisations driving India's social change: the American India Foundation (AIF), Breakthrough, Flipkart Foundation, and United Breweries Limited (UBL).

Dust to Dreams

Puspa grew up in a family that migrated seasonally from Odisha to brick kilns in Andhra Pradesh -- a cycle that repeatedly interrupted her schooling. Through American India Foundation (AIF)'s Learning and Migration Program (LAMP) she remained in school, stayed connected to learning, and began to envision a different future. Today, she is a state-certified teacher in her own village.

Her story affirms this truth: education is not a favour or a fragile privilege -- it is a right that, when protected, gives children the power to rise, to choose and to shape their own lives

Seeds of Change

In Uttar Pradesh, Anuradha, Mansa, Manisha, and Sanjana are rewriting another script -- one about gender and farming. Women have always worked the fields: planting, weeding, harvesting -- yet decisions about land, finances, and markets remained the domain of men.

Through Breakthrough's work in shifting gender norms by fostering aspiration, agency, negotiation, and leadership, these women formed an all-women farmers' collective. They now take charge of crop planning, finances, and profits -- demonstrating that when women lead, progress becomes a shared harvest.

Empowering Dreams, Shaping Futures

In Mumbai, young women like Nandini are stepping into new possibilities through Flipkart Foundation's Empowering the Future Generation with 21st Century Employability Skills initiative -- gaining confidence, credentials and access to careers that once seemed beyond reach.

Hope Flows, the Second Harvest

Meanwhile, in Kerala, United Breweries Limited's Haritha Samrudhi programme is revitalising ponds to secure water for agriculture -- demonstrating that sustainability is more than a buzzword; it's a lifeline.

Hope That Moves People

Each episode of Hope in Motion aligns with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals -- but the series resists reducing change to charts and statistics. Instead, it looks into the lives of people who are living that change.

Streaming exclusively on JioHotstar, Hope in Motion invites corporate leaders, policymakers and everyday citizens to rethink what real impact means: not charity, but shared progress; not assistance, but empowerment; not storytelling for reports, but storytelling for a better India.

Because change is real.

And it is in Motion

Here is the link to the Hope in Motion show page - https://www.hotstar.com/in/shows/hope-in-motion/1271463219/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)