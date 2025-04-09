From Chicken Dinner to Wedding Dinner: BGMI Invites India to Suit up for 'The Biggest In-Game Shaadi Bash'

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 9: KRAFTON India is turning match-making into matchmaking with India's biggest in-game wedding celebration -- a first-of-its-kind campaign that turns a real gamer love story into a nation-wide digital shaadi extravaganza. This unique campaign blends the worlds of gaming, fashion, music, and modern storytelling to create a high-impact, multi-platform experience that engages India's massive gamer audience alongside mainstream lifestyle and entertainment enthusiasts.

A Digital Wedding Like Never Before In true BGMI fashion, the heart of this celebration is the community itself, represented by a real couple from Meerut, Tanupreet and Jaspreet, known in-game as OnFire X Hades and OnFire X Veronica. Their journey from teaming up in-game to tying the knot in real life is now being celebrated both online and inside the world of BGMI. What started as a random squad-up turned into real love, and now, a full-blown shared cultural moment. Just like any big fat Indian wedding, this one comes with its own lineup of celebrations. The virtual wedding festivities are set to unfold on BGMI Instagram Handles, as follows:

* April 8 - Mehendi* April 9 - Sangeet featuring Benny Dayal* April 11 - Shaadi

Star Power and Style: Celebrity Collaborations Take Center Stage

To add to the glam, BGMI has brought together some of India's most beloved personalities:

* Celebrity designer Ritu Beri has exclusively designed BGMI-inspired wedding ensembles for the bride and groom, fusing couture fashion with iconic elements from the game.

* Renowned singer Benny Dayal is set to perform at the Sangeet ceremony on April 9, bringing his signature energy to this virtual wedding stage.

* Popular creators Tanmay Bhat, Purav Jha, and Meethika Dwivedi kicked off the buzz with an unboxing of the BGMI-themed physical wedding invitation.

* Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra also joined the conversation with a playful post expressing his faux-FOMO at not being invited.

* Leading gaming influencers like Mortal, Scout, Kashvi, and Mamba also unboxed their invites building excitement among the gaming community.

* More celebrities and personalities are expected to be a part of the festivities, making this a truly star-studded digital event.

A Community-First Celebration

This campaign is not just a milestone for the couple -- it's a tribute to the vibrant and passionate BGMI community. BGMI is positioning this initiative as a bold statement on the power of gaming to foster real human connections, while redefining how brands can engage with modern Indian youth across both digital and cultural touchpoints.

Every BGMI player is invited to be a part of the celebration, with in-game activations, content drops, and surprises planned throughout the campaign. Gather your squad and join the wedding party now. Follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages to stay updated on all the wedding festivities, exclusive content drops, and surprises leading up to the big day.

Watch Benny Dayal's video here and Purav Jha's video here.

