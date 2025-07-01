PRNewswire

Hanoi [Vietnam], July 1: As ESG (Environmental - Social - Governance) becomes a global imperative, many small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are still struggling to find a practical pathway forward. But ExtendMax, a Vietnam-based SME, proves otherwise: sustainable development does not solely belong to billion-dollar corporations with abundant resources--it begins with strategic intention and internal commitment. ExtendMax, a leading consultancy in regulatory compliance , has been honored with the Green Leadership Award for its comprehensive ESG strategy that transforms regulatory compliance into sustainable impact.

Turning Compliance into a Sustainable Advantage

As a legal and technical consulting firm focused on import/export compliance for IT products, ExtendMax facilitates hundreds of VNEEP energy labeling certifications annually. However, the company doesn't stop at helping clients meet regulatory requirements--it has elevated this service into a foundational pillar of its ESG strategy.

According to Mr. Tran Thanh Phuong, CEO of ExtendMax, the company works directly with the R&D teams of its clients, helping design products from the ground up to maximize energy efficiency and minimize environmental impact.

"We don't just help products pass legal thresholds--we create competitive advantages," said Mr. Phuong. "For Vietnamese tech products, the energy label has become a 'green passport' to access markets with strict sustainability standards. At the same time, we support international brands in navigating Vietnam's environmental regulations, enabling them to enter the market faster and more responsibly. Compliance is no longer just about legality--it's a strategic step toward long-term business success," said Mr. Phuong.

By embedding ESG principles into supply chain advisory services, ExtendMax has helped numerous technology brands--from laptops, TVs, and monitors to printers--achieve energy efficiency certification and reduce emissions.

Building ESG from Within: People and Governance First

Beyond product-focused initiatives, ExtendMax sees people as the cornerstone of sustainable transformation. Guided by the belief that "Compliance Begins with People", the company has built a three-tier ESG capacity-building model that includes mentorship, training, and real-time performance feedback.

Within just 18 months, over 80% of ExtendMax employees had upskilled in ESG competencies, contributing to an above-industry-average retention rate. The company also launched "Governance with Integrity," a digital platform that enables transparent management, risk control, and compliance across all operations--with no legal violations recorded to date.

"ESG transformation is not a checklist or CSR formality. At ExtendMax, ESG functions as our operating system--from how we design services to how we hire, train, and lead," Mr. Phuong emphasized.

Green Finance Opens New Pathways

According to the World Bank, by the end of Q1 2024, Vietnam's outstanding green credit reached approximately VND 640 trillion (~USD 28 billion), accounting for 4.5% of the nation's total credit portfolio. Vietnam also ranks among the top two ASEAN countries in issuing green, social, and sustainability (GSS) bonds.

This evolving financial landscape increasingly favors businesses with transparent and well-defined ESG strategies. It offers new opportunities for SMEs like ExtendMax--companies with modest size but ambitious, well-executed ESG roadmaps.

Green Leadership: Leading Through Action, Not Obligation

PwC's 2024 regional data reveals that 53% of Asia-Pacific companies have set net-zero targets, yet only 42% have linked ESG performance to executive compensation--a clear sign of the implementation gap.

In this context, companies like ExtendMax--those who proactively integrate ESG into operations instead of waiting for top-down mandates--are reshaping the standards of leadership. The AREA 2025 recognition is not only a personal achievement but also a testament to a replicable green model for other Vietnamese and regional SMEs.

"Green Leadership is not a title--it's a living commitment reflected in everyday decisions," said Mr. Phuong.

Vietnam to Asia: A New Chapter for ESG Transformation

For ExtendMax, the AREA 2025 award is a milestone--but not the final destination. The company aims to expand its sustainable advisory programs into emerging sectors in Vietnam while sharing its ESG transformation framework with other markets across Asia.

From a local SME to a regional enabler, ExtendMax is emerging as a force in shaping ESG standards in Asia--a challenging yet promising journey in the age of green economy.

About the AREA Awards

The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA), organized annually by Enterprise Asia since 2011, recognize businesses with outstanding contributions to social responsibility and sustainable development. In 2025, over 350 submissions across 19 countries and markets underwent a rigorous judging process based on relevance, effectiveness and reach, and sustainability.

ExtendMax was honored with the Green Leadership Award, a category that recognizes enterprises leading the way in environmental stewardship, climate action, and green innovation. This award highlights organizations that not only comply with environmental standards, but actively integrate sustainability into their strategy, operations, and industry influence.

ExtendMax's recognition in this category places it alongside other leading Asian enterprises that are driving the region's green transition--affirming that even small and medium-sized companies can make a meaningful contribution to a more sustainable future.

About ExtendMax Vietnam

ExtendMax Vietnam Company Limited is a leading provider of IT product conformity certification and Importer/Exporter of Record services, enabling seamless market entry and cross-border operations for global technology companies doing business in Vietnam. With deep expertise in regulatory compliance, ExtendMax helps clients minimize risk, reduce lead time, and optimize import-export processes without the need for a local legal entity.

In addition to its core services, ExtendMax is highly regarded for its VNEEP energy labeling advisory program, which supports both domestic and international manufacturers in meeting Vietnam's stringent energy efficiency regulations. This comprehensive service includes identifying applicable technical standards, coordinating accredited testing, preparing energy labeling dossiers, and supporting post-certification monitoring. By doing so, ExtendMax empowers clients not only to achieve full legal compliance but also to enhance product competitiveness in a sustainability-driven market.

Founded in 2015 and led by industry expert Tran Thanh Phuong, ExtendMax has built a strong reputation for its integrity, execution speed, and ability to manage mission-critical projects for leading global brands in highly regulated sectors such as ICT, electronics, and civil cryptography.

HO: ExtendMax Villa, C01-L18 An Vuong, Duong Noi, Hanoi, VietnamTel: +84 24 6666 3066 / +84 24 6666 3088Email: consultant@extendmax.vn Website: https://extendmax.vn

