New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has reinforced stringent food safety norms for e-commerce platforms, emphasizing the importance of compliance with food safety protocols.

G Kamala Vardhana Rao, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the FSSAI warned representatives of leading e-Commerce platforms in a meeting on Tuesday to regulate the dynamic landscape of food delivery and uphold the highest standards of food safety for Indian consumers.

He said that any non-compliance with food safety protocols will be viewed with utmost seriousness, potentially leading to severe action.

70 representatives from leading e-commerce platforms participated in the meeting held at FSSAI headquarters in New Delhi. The CEO underscored the critical importance of food safety in the rapidly expanding e-commerce marketplace.

The focus of the meeting was to strengthen food safety and hygiene practices throughout the entire e-commerce food supply chain.

During the deliberations, the FSSAI CEO issued several crucial directives to the e-commerce platforms.

He directed all e-commerce entities to prominently display their FSSAI License/Registration numbers on every receipt, invoice, and cash memo provided to consumers. They were also asked to display information regarding the Food Safety Connect App on all consumer-facing documents.

A key emphasis was also placed on the necessity for e-commerce entities to disclose comprehensive details of all warehouses and storage facilities linked to their operations on the FoSCoS portal. The possibility of displaying the "Date of Expiry/Use By" for food products at the consumer interface was also discussed.

The CEO of FSSAI instructed all e-commerce platforms to maintain strict adherence to hygiene and food safety protocols across all their warehouses and storage facilities, ensuring that photographs of these facilities are regularly uploaded to the FoSCoS portal.

It was further mandated that all food handlers involved in the process, including e-commerce personnel, must undergo compulsory FSSAI FoSTaC (Food Safety Training & Certification) training in hygiene protocols. Platforms are required to share their training plans and timelines with FSSAI.

Platforms are expected to meticulously follow all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and rules stipulated under the FSS Act. The necessity for all warehouses associated with e-commerce operations to be duly registered or licensed by FSSAI was strongly reiterated.

Additionally, e-commerce platforms were directed to share data pertaining to their warehouses, food handlers, and other relevant information with the FSSAI, thereby ensuring enhanced transparency and compliance.

The FSSAI emphasised that food safety is a collective responsibility, and every entity involved in the supply chain, from manufacturing to home delivery, is liable for compliance. A collaborative approach is essential to ensure the entire process is extremely safe for consumers.

The FSSAI remains steadfast in its commitment to guaranteeing that consumers receive safe and healthy food products, irrespective of whether their purchases are made through traditional retail channels or modern e-commerce platforms.

This significant meeting marks FSSAI's proactive and decisive approach to regulating the dynamic landscape of food delivery, ensuring that all e-commerce players uphold the highest standards of food safety for the well-being and trust of Indian consumers. (ANI)

