New Delhi [India], April 1: Fun Flips, the popular snack brand from JK Foods, is igniting a wave of bold flavor with the launch of its latest snack creation, Ghost Puffs. Infused with the potent heat of Bhut Jolokia, also known as Ghost Pepper--one of the hottest peppers in the world--these spicy, crunchy puffs promise to deliver an unforgettable snacking experience for those who dare to take on extreme flavors.

A Unique Combination of Flavor and Heat

Ghost Puffs are crafted with the finest ingredients and packed with the flavor intensity of Bhut Jolokia, balanced perfectly with the satisfying crunch of corn. The product promises not only an intense heat but a delightful aftertaste that lingers long after the snack is finished. Whether you're a spice connoisseur or just looking to step up your snack game, Ghost Puffs offer an experience that's as unforgettable as it is delicious. Ghost Puffs are designed to challenge even the most seasoned spice lovers. With a unique flavor that's both intense and addictive, these puffs go beyond traditional snacks, offering an adventure for the taste buds that's sure to excite and surprise.

"Ghost Puffs are not just another snack - they're an immersive, bold experience for anyone who loves to explore intense flavors," says Mr. Chaitanya Singhania, Director at JK Foods. "We've reimagined the classic puff, infusing it with Bhut Jolokia to create something entirely new for our consumers. For spice enthusiasts, this is the next level - a snack that promises an intense, thrilling ride for the senses."

Fun Flips has long been loved for its Signature Puffs, a snack that has been a favorite of the youth of India for decades. Known for its irresistible crunch and flavorful appeal, Signature Puffs have become a nostalgic go-to for generations of snack lovers. Over the years, the brand has built a loyal following, becoming synonymous with fun, bold flavors that resonate with India's young and energetic demographic. With the introduction of Ghost Puffs, Fun Flips continues to push the envelope, delivering an innovative, daring snack that speaks directly to the boldest, trendsetting snackers. By combining intense spice with the signature crunch of their puffs, the brand is not just offering a snack; they are crafting an experience that challenges the limits of taste and flavor. Ghost Puffs represent a new chapter in Fun Flips legacy of exciting snacking, ensuring that the brand stays ahead of the curve in a world where flavor is ever evolving.

"At Fun Flips, our goal has always been to offer something different and exciting. With Ghost Puffs, we're catering to the boldest trendsetters - the ones who crave flavor that packs a punch and adds an element of fun to their snacking experiences," says Mr. Partha Biswas, Director at Foods Business. "This is the snack that's perfect for those who are looking to impress their friends, share something unique, and challenge their taste buds. Whether you're sharing it with friends or trying it out yourself, Ghost Puffs deliver an experience you won't forget."

The product will be available for purchase across quick commerce platforms and retail stores in the following cities during the first phase of the launch: Chandigarh, Delhi, NCR, Bengaluru, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Chennai, Lucknow, and Hyderabad. Fans of the bold and the spicy can easily access Ghost Puffs from their favorite online retailers and local stores.

With Ghost Puffs, Fun Flips continues to push the limits of snacking, delivering bold and thrilling flavors that excite with every bite. A perfect snack for the boldest trendsetters, Ghost Puffs are ready to set the snacking world on fire.

