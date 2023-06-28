PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 28: Furnitech Luxe, India's leading manufacturer and market leader of upholstered furniture, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated launch of Casa Meraki's Limited Edition Collection. Designed by Jinal Shah, Founder & Principal Designer, Furnitech Seating Systems, this extraordinary collection combines the allure of nature-inspired design with a strong focus on sustainability, offering discerning customers a unique blend of luxury and eco-consciousness.

Casa Meraki's Limited Edition Collection draws inspiration from the enchanting beauty of nature, capturing its free-flowing forms and incorporating them into each meticulously crafted piece. Sustainability lies at the heart of this collection, with the use of recycled fabric, organic natural foam, non-toxic water-based adhesives, and non-toxic paint and polishes. Referred to as an "Eco-luxury" collection, Casa Meraki presents a range of premium couches, armchairs, luxury upholstered beds, dining sets, and more.

The standout piece from the collection is the luxury sofa showcased at recent fairs, featuring a modular concept that allows for effortless customization to suit various interior and decor spaces. This unique concept allows the couch to be tailor-made in length and form, providing customers with unmatched versatility and adaptability.

"The Casa Meraki Collection represents our dedication to sustainability and exceptional design," said Jinal Shah, Founder & Principal Designer at Furnitech Seating Systems. "We have consciously incorporated eco-friendly materials and nature-inspired elements to create a collection that reflects our commitment to the environment. Each piece is meticulously designed to provide superior ergonomics and aesthetic appeal. Casa Meraki is a celebration of contemporary, consciously crafted furniture."

Established in 1998, Furnitech Luxe revolutionized the Indian furniture industry by introducing affluent and luxurious upholstered furniture. With technical expertise from global market leaders, the company has consistently provided exceptional sofa sets, couches, sofa cum beds, recliner chairs, and office chairs to connoisseurs of elegant living. Furnitech Luxe's commitment to innovative design, advanced technology, and customer-centric solutions has made it a trusted name in the industry.

Casa Meraki, a brainchild of Jinal Shah, embodies the brand's ethos of sustainability and conscious design. The collection utilizes sustainable elements such as latex foam and recycled plastic fabric. Every element, from wood to fabric, is carefully selected to adhere to the principles of sustainability. The Casa Meraki range showcases contemporary designs with superior ergonomics and aesthetic components. With vibrant hues, varied layers of materials, and a perfect blend of style and aesthetics, the collection exudes furniture fashion at its best. From couches and recliners to lounge chairs, Casa Meraki offers finely crafted bespoke products that elevate any living space.

Furnitech Luxe is India's leading manufacturer and market leader of upholstered furniture, known for its innovative designs, advanced technology, and commitment to sustainability. With 24 years of expertise, Furnitech Luxe combines premium upholstery products with technological solutions to meet the diverse needs of global consumers. As a proud member of MSME India, Round Table, AFMT & AFMI India, Furnitech Luxe continues to set the benchmark for excellence in the industry.

