The fixtures for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 have been confirmed, with six teams still in the race for the final two spots for the tournament proper to be played in India later this year. Hosts Zimbabwe, West Indies and the Netherlands took the top three positions from Group A, while Sri Lanka, Oman and Scotland progressed from Group B. All points won against opponents that progressed from the group stage will be carried forward. In the Super Six, each team will play the sides they did not meet in the group stage and the top two will both progress to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka will each take four points through to the Super Six, while Scotland and the Netherlands will take two points into the next stage.

The four teams that did not reach the Super Six stage will remain in Zimbabwe and compete in the Playoffs.

SUPER SIX AND PLAYOFF FIXTURES:

June 29:

Super 6: Zimbabwe v Oman, Queen’s Sports Club

June 30:

Super 6: Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Queen’s Sports Club

Playoff: Ireland v USA Takashinga Cricket Club

July 1:

Super 6: Scotland v West Indies, Harare Sports Club

July 2

Super 6: Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka, Queen’s Sports Club

Playoff: Nepal v UAE Takashinga Cricket Club

July 3:

Super 6: Netherlands v Oman, Harare Sports Club

July 4:

Super 6: Zimbabwe v Scotland, Queen’s Sports Club

Playoff: 7th v 8th Takashinga Cricket Club

July 5:

Super 6: West Indies v Oman, Harare Sports Club

July 6:

Super 6: Scotland v Netherlands, Queen’s Sports Club

Playoff: 9th v 10th Takashinga Cricket Club

July 7:

Super 6 Sri Lanka v West Indies, Harare Sports Club

July 9:

Final, Harare Sports Club.

