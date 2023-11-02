NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 2: The Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) in partnership with Observer Research Foundation (ORF), is hosting The Energy Transition Dialogues (TETD) as a platform for diverse stakeholders to devise solutions to achieve a people-positive energy transition in India and around the world. The Dialogues is a vital forum for fostering global cooperation around the urgent mission to achieve a sustainable, clean energy future. The first day of the Dialogues brought together leaders from across India and the wider world.

Following in the footsteps of the recently concluded G20 meeting, the Dialogues are focusing on six key pillars: enhancing Renewable Energy (RE) and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to achieve 50GW per annum; scaling up energy efficiency; utility modernization; decarbonisation of transport; people positive energy transition, and clean energy financing. The three-day event (1-3 November) will utilise multiple formats, including closed-door and public discussions, to identify collaborative pathways for consolidating existing work and creating new self-sustaining networks to accelerate the energy transition.

"India is at the centre of global energy scenario, not only because the country has the potential for economic growth and consumer demand but also our leadership is aligned with new alternatives for energy transition. We need new alliances, institutions, and partnerships to ensure seamless, clean energy transition," said Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India.

Speaking at GEAPP organised The Energy Transition Dialogues, Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa, Government of India stated, "G20 is a forum for economic growth and development and its role is to build consensus among diverse stakeholders in this direction. There is no shortage of funds in the world. The world needs long-term financial instruments like blended finance, credit enhancement, first loss guarantees etc to be able to usher in the era of energy transition."

The winners of the recently concluded GEAPP's annual initiative ENTICE (Energy Transitions Innovation Challenge) were felicitated on the first day of the Dialogues. The first edition of the program laid out four problem statements for innovators and entrepreneurs to devise low-cost, impactful and scalable solutions for cost-efficient energy storage systems, distributed renewable energy (DRE), affordable DRE tariffs for consumers, and AI for improving the efficiency of household appliances. The organisations that won the challenge are AmpereHour Energy, REConnect Energy, VFlowTech and Cancrie. With ENTICE, GEAPP aims to mainstream the role of innovation in addressing climate change challenges and support path-breaking clean energy solutions by facilitating market linkages and mentorship.

"To solve systemic problems, we need large number of problem solvers. GEAPP, through its various initiatives is trying to create an ecosystem for entrepreneurs, innovators and MSMEs to increase the speed of change towards the growth of renewable energy solutions," said Ravi Venkatesan, Chairman, GEAPP.

The first day of the Dialogues witnessed conversations ranging from India's contribution to the energy transition during the G20 presidency to the formation of the Global Biofuels Alliance and partnerships and collaboration among the countries of the Global South on clean energy transition and sustainable development. Several key dignitaries presided over the sessions including Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India; Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa, Government of India, and Professor Yemi Osinbajo SAN, Former Vice President of Nigeria.

Another highlight of Day 1 was the launch of the flagship GEAPP-ORF long-form compendium by Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. The day concluded with important deliberations on partnerships on energy transition among energy ministers from countries in the Global South.

The next two days (2-3 November) of The Energy Transition Dialogues will witness engaging conversations to address the challenges of transitioning to clean energy access and environmental sustainability. A comprehensive Communique will also emerge from the Dialogues; this will aim to serve as a blueprint for the energy transition for India and the world.

The Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) is an alliance of philanthropy, governments in emerging and developed economies, and technology, policy, and financing partners. Our common mission is to enable LMIC's shift to a clean energy, pro-growth model that accelerates universal energy access and inclusive economic growth, while supporting the global community to meet critical climate goals during the next decade. As an alliance we aim to reduce 4 gigatons of future carbon emissions, expand clean energy access to one billion people, and enable 150 million new jobs. With philanthropic partners, IKEA Foundation, The Rockefeller Foundation, and Bezos Earth Fund, GEAPP works to build the enabling environment, capacity, and market conditions for private sector solutions, catalyze new business models through innovation and entrepreneurship, and deploy high-risk capital to encourage private sector solutions, and assist just transition solutions.

