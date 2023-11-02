Mumbai, November 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the application process for JEE Main 2023 session 1. Those who wish to register themselves for JEE Main 2023 session 1 can do so by applying on the official website at jeemain.nta.ac.in. The candidates must note that the last date to apply for JEE Mains 2024 is November 30. The first exam session will be held in January- February next year, and the second session is scheduled for April.

JEE Main 2023 has two sessions: session 1 and session 2. Candidates can choose to take either one or both sessions. The final result will be based on the best score of the two sessions. Candidates who want to take both sessions must not apply again for session 2. They can simply log in during the session 2 window, pay the fee, and change the exam centre if needed. However, those appearing for one session (session 1 or 2) will have to complete the whole registration cum application process. JEE Main 2024: NTA Announces Exam Dates for Joint Entrance Examination; Check Schedule and Other Details Here.

How To Apply for JEE Mains 2024:

Open the session 1 registration link.

Registration yourself

Login to fill the application form.

Enter the necessary information, upload documents and make payment.

Submit your form and save the confirmation page.

The NTA has warned against multiple applications. “Under no circumstances, candidates will be allowed to fill more than one Application Form. Strict action will be taken, even at a later stage, against such candidates who have filled more than one Application Form,” NTA said in a statement. Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exam 2024 Dates Out: MSBSHSE Releases Time Tables for Class 10, Class 12 Final Exams at mahahsscboard.in, Know How To Download.

The NTA has advised the candidates to register through Digi Locker/ABC ID. Those who do not wish to register through the DigiLocker / ABC ID need to report one hour before the entry time at the examination centre on the day of the examination.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2023 06:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).