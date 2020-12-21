New Delhi [India], Dec 21 (ANI): GAIL India Ltd has figured in the Forbes list of world's best employers 2020.

There are only 31 Indian companies in the list featuring 750 companies from 45 countries, with just nine Indian public sector entities making the cut.

Out of 750 companies across the globe in Forbes best employers 2020 list, GAIL's ranking is 403. It is ranked fifth among Indian PSEs.

The list is fourth edition of annual list being published by Forbes Media and Statista, a market research firm. It is the outcome of a survey conducted with more than 1.6 lakh full-time and part-time workers from 58 countries working for businesses operations in multiple countries or regions.

Surveys were conducted on a rolling basis from June to July, and participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. All the surveys were anonymous, allowing participants to openly share their opinions.

Forbes Media is well-known for its lists and rankings, the most famous being the world's wealthiest billionaires which is being published since 1987. Statista is a German firm specialising in market and consumer data. (ANI)

