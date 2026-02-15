Kaziranga (Assam) [India], February 15 (ANI): In a horrific incident, a forest homeguard was killed and another injured after they were attacked by a rhino in Assam's Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve on Sunday, officials said.

The deceased forest guard was identified as Sahabuddin.

According to the Kaziranga National Park authority, the incident occurred near the Bordoloni Forest Camp in the Kohora Range.

Arun Vignesh, CS, DFO, and Deputy Director of Kaziranga National Park, said that the rhino attacked them near the Bordoloni Forest Camp area under the Kohora range at around 12 noon while they were on duty.

"One of our staff members, Sahabuddin, a homeguard posted in Bordoloni Camp of Kohora Range, was attacked by a rhino at about 12 noon while on duty and passed away while being brought to Kohora hospital. In the same incident, another staff member, Ramen Borah, was injured and is currently being shifted to Jorhat Medical College & Hospital for treatment," Arun Vignesh said.

Meanwhile, on November 23, 2025, security personnel from the Biswanath Wildlife Division of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve recovered bones of a Royal Bengal Tiger, officials said.

Security personnel also arrested five persons for illegal possession and attempting to sell the bones of the Royal Bengal Tiger.

Dr Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, said that the bones of the Royal Bengal Tiger recovered from the possession of Depen Pegu from Simaluguri Baligaon, Gohpur area. "In the operation of Eastern Range, Gamaria and Crime Investigation Range, Panibharal of Biswanath Wildlife Division, a total of 5 accused persons were apprehended on November 22," she said.

The apprehended persons were identified as Eilaram Doley, Ripun Pegu, Kerani Kaman, Pulish Kutum and Depen Pegu."They were trying to sell the wild animal trophy, and they were in contact with past offenders of the rhino poaching case," Dr Sonali Ghosh said. (ANI)

