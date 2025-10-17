Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] October 17 (ANI): GAIL (India) Limited on Thursday signed a tripartite Concession Agreement with the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) to develop a Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) plant at the KCDC area in Haralakunte Village, Bengaluru South Taluk.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Under the agreement, GBA will provide 18 acres of land on a permissive-use basis, while BSWML will supply 300 tonnes per day of segregated municipal solid waste (MSW) for processing.

The plant is expected to produce around 12.6 tonnes of Compressed Bio Gas and 22 tonnes of Fermented Organic Manure (FOM) daily. The project aims to promote sustainable agriculture and support the development of a circular economy in the region.

The Concession Agreement will be valid for 25 years from the date the project becomes operational.This initiative marks a major step towards sustainable waste management and green energy generation in Bengaluru, in line with the Government of India's SATAT initiative and Swachh Bharat Mission.

GAIL (India) is a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise and the country's leading natural gas transmission and distribution company. It operates pipelines, processing, and petrochemical plants and holds interests in upstream oil and gas blocks as well as Liquified Natural Gas LNG regasification terminals.

The company is committed to strengthening India's energy infrastructure and promoting sustainability through its ventures in natural gas, petrochemicals, and renewable energy. (ANI)

