Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 25 (ANI/PNN): Gajera Trust is known for its social and educational activities through its schools, colleges and medical institution. The group runs nine campuses, 18 schools, three colleges, including a medical college in Amreli and Vatsalyadham - home for orphans in Surat.

The group's Shantaba Medical College & Civil Hospital organized a felicitation program of Union Minister Purushottam Rupala in the august presence of Navsari MP & State BJP Chief CR Patil under the guidance and leadership of Group Chairman Vasantbhai Gajera.

Also Read | Mysuru Shocker: MBA Student Gangraped By Five Men, Her Male Classmate Thrashed; Case Registered.

Other dignitaries present at the occasion included State Cabinet Minister Jayeshbhai Radadia, MP Naranbhai Kachhadia, NCUI Chairman Dileep Sanghani, MLA Raghavji Patel, JV Kakadiya, District Panchayat President Rekhaben Movaliya, district BJP president Kaushik Vekariya, municipality president Manishaben Ramani, Ex MLA Bavkubhai Ughad, VV Vaghasiya, Dr Girish Bhimani, Kalubhai Virani, Dr Bharat Kanabar and Hiren Hirpara. They appreciated the efforts and contributions of Vasantbhai Gajera & Gajera trust.

Chairman Vasantbhai Gajera welcomed all the dignitaries at the program and felicitated CR Patil, Purushottam Rupala, Naranbhai Kachhadiya, JV Kakadiya, and Raghavji Patel with a memento of Sardar Patel. Managing Trustee of Gajera Trust Chunibhai Gajera and administrative officer Ektaben Gajera felicitated other dignitaries at the occasion.

Also Read | Helmet Star Abhishek Banerjee on His Character Sultan, Why He Agreed To Do the Film, the Current OTT Scenario and More (LatestLY Exclusive).

Dignitaries present at the occasion appreciated the contribution of Gajera Trust in various welfare activities. They passed on the compliments for organizing such a felicitation ceremony of Union Minister Purushottam Rupala. Purushottam Rupala shared, "I feel honoured and privileged to be felicitated among various Corona Warriors like the team members of Shantaba Medical College & Civil Hospital and express my gratitude for that."

On this occasion, noted personalities and businessmen from Surat like Dhirubhai Gajera, Kishorbhai Koshiya, Shailesh Davariya, Vallabh Kakadiya, Ishwar Navadiya, Viren Shah, Velji Shah, Ghanshyam Dhami, Babu Sojitra, Manubhai Kakadiya, Bhavanbhai Bhagat were present along with doctors, nurses, lab technicians, medical & paramedical staff of the institution. MD of Shantaba Hospital Pintubhai Dhanani coordinated the program. Ektaben Gajera delivered the vote of thanks.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)