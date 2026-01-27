PNN

Tirupur (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 27: Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd. (BSE: 538216), a leading player engaged in the manufacturing and selling of Knitted Fabrics as well as Knitted Garments, has announced that it has appointed five authorized distributors across key regions of the State of Tamil Nadu as part of its strategic initiative to strengthen its domestic distribution and retail reach.

Tamil Nadu is one of the most significant apparel consumption markets in India, supported by a strong urban and semi-urban customer base, well-developed retail infrastructure, and consistent demand for organized apparel brands. Keeping this in view, the Company has adopted a structured cluster-based distributor appointment model to ensure deeper market penetration, faster availability of products, improved supply chain efficiency, and enhanced service levels for retailers and channel partners.

Under the first phase of this expansion, the Company has finalized distributor appointments in five major operational clusters, namely Chennai, Trichy, Madurai, Dindigul, and Tirunelveli. These distributors will cater to key districts including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Trichy, Karur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Dindigul, Theni, Pudukkottai, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, and Kanyakumari. These regions collectively represent a substantial portion of Tamil Nadu's apparel retail demand and provide strong potential for brand growth and revenue contribution.

The above-mentioned distributor locations have been marked in colour in the enclosed Tamil Nadu distributor network map, while certain remaining regions are currently under final discussions we are hopeful that we will close that before end of this financial year. The Company is in advanced stages of appointing five additional distributors across the balance regions of the state, including Coimbatore, Salem, Vellore-Ranipet belt, Thanjavur delta region, and Pondicherry along with adjoining districts. Upon completion of this second phase, Garment Mantra Lifestyle Limited expects to achieve near-complete distributor coverage across the entire State of Tamil Nadu.

The expanded distribution network is expected to significantly enhance brand visibility, improve product availability, accelerate order execution, and support sustainable revenue growth from financial year 2025-26 onwards. This expansion is organic in nature, follows an asset-light business model, and does not involve any material capital expenditure. The Company does not anticipate any adverse financial or operational impact arising from this initiative.

Speaking about the development, Mr. Prem Aggarwal, Managing Director of Garment Mantra Lifestyle Limited, said:

"We are pleased that the appointment of distributors across key regions of Tamil Nadu marks an important milestone in the Company's domestic expansion strategy. He stated that Tamil Nadu is a high-potential market with a strong retail ecosystem and consistent demand for organized apparel, and the Company believes that strengthening its on-ground presence through an efficient distributor network will significantly enhance brand reach and service levels. He further added that this phased expansion aligns with the Company's long-term vision of building a scalable, asset-light distribution model and is expected to contribute meaningfully to revenue growth while creating long-term value for all stakeholders."

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Limited is a Tiruppur-based apparel manufacturer and wholesaler with over 25 years of industry experience. The Company has established itself as a reliable supplier of high-quality apparel products, combining Indian textile craftsmanship with contemporary global designs.

Under the leadership of its Chairman & Managing Director, Mr. Prem Aggarwal, the Company has evolved from a domestic-focused player into a growing export-driven enterprise. With a clear focus on export markets, product diversification, and operational excellence, Garment Mantra Lifestyle Limited continues to strengthen its footprint across international markets while contributing to India's textile export growth story.

Domestically, the company continues to strengthen its wholesale network through hubs in Tiruppur and Surat, enabling efficient service and competitive pricing across India's major regions. Its recent start of Tamil Nadu distribution network will further enhances to its nationwide reach in same model.

