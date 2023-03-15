New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI/SRV): Engineers Institute of India-Eii is one of the best coaching institutes for GATE & PSU preparations in India. This Institute is well renowned among engineering graduates who aspire to crack GATE and Public Sector Undertakings for a secured career as graduate engineer trainees. Online-Live Classes & Offline Classes are provided by an expert pool of faculties, for Online Test Series & Mock test www.onlinetestpower.com is the first choice among serious aspirants and is highly opted for by students.

The institute claims 6-Rank in the Top 10 results in GATE 2023 Chemical Engineering before the announcement of the official result, based on the marks secured by students as per official answer keys released by IIT Kanpur https://app.gate.iitk.ac.in Official results will be announced on 16th March 2023 at IITs website. R K Rajesh Director of this institute says many of our students are expected under the AIR-100 list and waiting for final results, he said his team will maintain this results ratio in the future to set a benchmark for quality and examination-oriented studies. He appraised the efforts of top mentors Pradeep Kumar Singh, and Priyant chaudhary who dedicatedly delivers the knowledge desired into examinations for a top score.

The lists of students expected under the top 10 rank in GATE 2023 Chemical Engineering are:

Harshit gupta

Ravi shankar

Birupakhya patro

Bibekananda sahoo

Chaddarwala kartik dilipkumar

Satyashekhar velamala

Rakhal banerjee

Haraprasad dash

Abhineet kumar shukla

Arpit bhardwaj

Hatif haider khan

Dinesh ulhas devhare

In recent recruitment, 31 Students from this institute got selected for the post of Engineer/Office.

Many top scorers have been produced in the last decade from this institute and management is dedicated to quality course content to extract the best from students.

GATE 2022 AIR-1 Tetala mani sandeep reddy

GATE 2021 AIR-1 Dhruval kumar Thakkar

GATE 2020 AIR-1 Sachin Singh Naruka

GATE 2019 AIR-1 Shashwat Raghuvanshi

GATE 2018 AIR-1 Prashant Varshney

GATE 2017 AIR-2 Yatendra Kumar Panghal

GATE 2016 AIR-1 Ronika Goswami

GATE 2015 AIR-1 Archhit Trichal

GATE 2014 AIR-1 Sandeep Kumar

GATE top score is mandatory for candidates to get admission into M.Tech i.e postgraduate engineering and Research program offered by the IITs, NITs, and other renowned institutions. Post Graduate Scholarship is entitled only to those students who are admitted to the course with a valid GATE score at the time of admission.

