Mumbai, March 15: In a shocking incident that took place in Maharashtra, a man allegedly ended up setting ablaze eight vehicles in a bid to torch his wife's two-wheeler over a tiff. Police officials said that the incident took place on Monday at a residential society in Kondhwa. The accused's act led to three motorcycles, two cars, and two autorickshaws being engulfed in a blaze. Of these, three vehicles were gutted to fire.

According to a report in the Times of India, the accused was arrested the same evening after the incident came to light. Speaking about the incident, Krantisinh Patil, senior crime branch (unit II) inspector said, "Around 2 am the man went to his wife's maternal home and picked up a quarrel. He left and returned at 5 am. He removed petrol from a bike and poured it on his wife's scooter." Pune Shocker: Truck Driver Abused, Beaten With Belts and Iron Rods by Eight Bike-Borne Men After He Honks for Way in Varale Village.

Man Torches Estranged Wife’s Two-Wheeler:

The man set the scooter on fire before fleeing from the spot. While the accused managed to escape as there was no CCTV footage in the society, he ran out of luck when he was spotted and caught by a police constable in Lullanagar. In her complaint, the accused's wife said that her husband had bolted her house's door from outside as she did not respond to his knocks.

"I saw him from the terrace while he was setting ablaze my and my sister's vehicles," the complainant stated. Saddam Sayyed was one of the residents of the society whose vehicle was allegedly set on fire by the accused. Sayyed and his father had bought two autorickshaws on rent. The vehicle's owner has now asked them to bear the loss as the rickshaws were completely gutted in the fire. Pune Shocker: Eight People Attempt to Murder Man in Dattawadi, Arrested.

Another member identified as Shaibash Shaikh, who owns a car also suffered a loss. His car was partially gutted in the fire. Meanwhile, after preparing a panchnama of the gutted vehicles, cops have asked the owners to claim compensation from insurance companies.

