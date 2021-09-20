Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gem Selections, a brand by the Khanna Gems Group deals into authentic and non-heated, non-treated healing gemstones.

This helps the user reap maximum benefit of the particular gemstone that they purchase from the brand.

Also Read | Fall 2021: From Ginger Pumpkin Soup to Maple Pumpkin Bread, 5 Healthy Pumpkin Recipes Perfect For Autumn.

Having a vast demand for offline stores, Gems Selections recently launched its five new stores. This has been a record setting activity in the history of Gem Selections as all the five stores were launched on the same day.

While one store is located in Powai (Mumbai) and the other in Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), three new stores were launched at three locations in Bangalore. These are Jayanagar, Malleshwaram and Sanjay Nagar. The new locations join the list of already existing 21 stores of Gem Selections. The company also has a strong online presence.

Also Read | Lee Perrin Leveling the Financial Playing Field Through Finance Flex, Inc.

Gem Selections recently underwent a digital revamp wherein they not only changed the face of their website but also loaded their site with features that ease customer's efforts in buying and keeping in check the authenticity of the product. With 3 different certificates of authenticity, customer satisfaction has been their main focus. They have vertically integrated operations with their own factory in Khambhat, Gujrat and all their gemstones are certified by Govt. Lab. Gem Selections is helmed by popular astrologer Pankaj Khanna who is also the chairman of the entire Khanna Gems Group.

Commenting on the launch, Pankaj Khanna, Chairman of Gem Selections said, "We want that people in every nook and corner of the world should be able to reap the astrological benefits of gemstones. But unfortunately, the market is filled with people selling heated treated gemstones which have no astrological effect whatsoever on the wearer. I founded the brand Gem Selections, 34 years back to provide people non heated non treated gemstones with Govt. Lab Certification to ensure that the people who wear the gemstones brought from Gem Selections are able to get the desired results. This launch of 5 new stores is our humble attempt to further the cause."

Commenting on the launch, Aaradhya Khanna, CEO, Gem Selections & Khanna Gems Group said, "The past 2-3 months have been hectic for our retail operations team as they were preparing for these store launches, our teams have worked day and night to make sure that the stores are ready before Shradh and due to dedication & hard work of our team we were able to launch all the new 5 stores before Shradh. By God's blessings, the stores launch has been very successful. I thank my entire team for being so dedicated and consistent. Also, my father and our chairman for guiding us through. We took proper precautions during the launch, which is a need of this hour."

For more details, please visit khannagems.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)