Pumpkin is one of the most versatile food items during the fall. It is not just used in decorations, but also known for its versatility in taste. From soups to desserts and lattes, Pumpkin is the most dominant flavour during the fall. Pumpkin Spice Latte Step-By-Step Recipe.

And, the best thing is that it comes with a bunch of health benefits. Pumpkin not only promotes weight loss with low-calorie count but also boosts immunity as it is full of vitamins. Potassium, Fibre and Vitamin C present in pumpkins may benefit heart health as well. Therefore, pumpkin recipes are very healthy and they leave you guilt-free. We, at Latestly, have brought together five healthy recipes made from Pumpkin that you can sit and enjoy during the fall. 5 Easy To Make and Cheesy To Eat Recipes for the Fall.

1. Ginger Pumpkin Soup

This rich creamy and warm soup can be prepared several days ahead and stored in a refrigerator in an airtight container. A unique mixture of fresh ginger, pear nectar and peanut blend with the pumpkin gives a very surprising flavour. This fall, you must start your season with this delicious soup that gives a very promising taste.

2. Vegetable Pumpkin Stir Fry

Vegetable pumpkin stir fry is vegan, simple, healthy as it has all the vegetables and it's a comforting recipe because it takes only thirty minutes for preparation. The words comforting and effortless are used often when talking about Fall recipes as this season is all about being lazy and enjoying the onset of winter chill. Combine this recipe with Red Kuri squash or any pumpkin variety and enjoy your cold evening during the fall.

3. Maple Pumpkin Bread

Relish your fall evenings with a cup of coffee or latte and a slice of dairy-free light bread made with whole grain flour and sweetened with maple syrup. With cinnamon, nutmeg and orange zest, the maple pumpkin bread serves as a perfect fall breakfast for many.

4. Vegan Pumpkin Alfredo Noodles/Pasta

Ready in just fifteen minutes, vegan pumpkin alfredo noodles are healthy and delicious. Try this gluten-free and dairy-free recipe, and enjoy your fall guilt-free. The pumpkin not just adds an extra creaminess but also gives a slightly sweet flavour to the recipe.

5. Pumpkin Pie Energy Bites

Working in long shifts during the lazy fall season? Then you surely need to pack these little bites in your bag. These energy bites are vegan, sugar-free, gluten-free and high fibre and are easy to make, pack, store and eat.

Fall is the time of the year when the temperature gradually decreases. The transition between the temperatures makes people very lazy and low on energy. Try these effortless healthy pumpkin recipes as you sit back and enjoy the season change from summer to winter.

