Jaipur (Rajasthan)/ New Delhi [India], November 29: GenXAI, a leading AI-powered Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) solution, has recently announced the strategic investment in Accel1 Inc., a deep climate-engineering company pioneering planetary restoration technologies. The investment formalizes a high-impact partnership focused on co-developing and scaling climate-engineering solutions across India.

This collaboration builds on the recent Ramgarh Lake (Jamwa Ramgarh) success in Rajasthan, where GenXAI and Accel jointly delivered one of India's first AI-led precision rain-enhancement and climate-intervention demonstrations. The outcome validated a new model for drought response and watershed recovery--combining atmospheric intelligence, drone operations, and regenerative programs on the ground.

"Accel1 is building one of the most important climate-engineering platforms in India today. Our investment is a strategic step to deepen a partnership that has already proven its impact at Ramgarh Lake. Together, we are moving from climate intention to climate execution -- co-developing scalable atmospheric, water, and regenerative solutions that India urgently needs. We're excited to help accelerate this mission and to co-build future climate technologies alongside Accel1 at their 200-acre innovation facility" said Rakesh Agarwal, Founder & Executive Chairman of GenXAI.

Following this breakthrough, GenXAI and Accel1are now advancing multiple climate-engineering proposals across Rajasthan, with additional deployments in discussion across other priority states in India. The partnership will also extend into co-building next-generation systems at Accel1's upcoming 200-acre Green Silicon Valley facility in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, where climate-positive infrastructure, atmospheric engineering, and regenerative innovation will converge into a national hub for planetary technologies.

"GenXAI's investment represents more than capital--it's a commitment to building the future of climate engineering in India," said Sanjay Kommera, CEO of Accel1. "Ramgarh Lake proved what's possible when deep-tech climate intervention meets AI scale. Together, we are now expanding this into a multi-state mission."

GenXAI views this partnership as a strategic climate-technology alliance aligned with its broader innovation roadmap.

About GenXAI

GenXAI is a global AI innovation company focused on advancing next-generation applied intelligence platforms, with a growing emphasis on climate-tech partnerships. The company delivers AI-driven digital solutions that integrate sales, finance, operations, customer engagement, workforce management, and government ecosystems. GenXAI empowers organisations to enhance agility, achieve performance excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth through cutting-edge technology and deep domain expertise.

About Accel1

Accel1 is a deep climate-engineering company building the planetary technologies of the future. We operate at the intersection of advanced atmospheric science, AI-driven sustainability systems, regenerative infrastructure, and next-generation climate intelligence. Our mission is bold and uncompromising: to restore planetary balance and safeguard every species we share Earth with.

