Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 18: Individuals can now access affordable Flexi Personal Loans on Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Borrowers can use it to manage both planned and unexpected financial emergencies with ease. Interest rate is charged on the amount utilised, with the provision of making multiple withdrawals. Both salaried and self-employed individuals can avail Flexi Personal Loans. Here are some of the benefits individuals can enjoy when opting for a Flexi Personal Loan on Bajaj Markets:

- Easy application process- Minimal documentation- Quick approval- No penalties on pre-payment/part-prepayment Applying for a Flexi Personal Loan on Bajaj Markets is an easy and simple process. One can visit the website or download the app to avail this loan instantly.

