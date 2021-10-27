New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI/SRV Media): Kingdom of Lashes (KOL), known for its high-quality professional use products; launches a new range of makeup products for your glamorous makeup routine to give the dynamic and flawless look.

On the occasion of their 5th anniversary, Kingdom of Lashes (KOL) reveals a slate of new products viz. Nude Eyeshadow Palettes, Lip Pencils, Double Sided Mascara, Diamond Glitter Eyeliners and Neon Eyeliners suitable for all skin tones.

The brand's key strength lies in their exclusive and quality products ranging from a wide variety of False Eyelashes, Eyeshadow Palettes, Eyeliners, Eye and Nail Glitters, Lip Pencils and makeup accessories. Kingdom of Lashes comprehensive products are available through the KOL website and are also available on Nykaa, TataCliq and other retail outlets.

On the launch of their new product range, Namrita Gulati, Co-Founder, Kingdom of Lashes said, "Kingdom of Lashes began its journey 5 years ago to address the absence of high-quality faux mink lashes at an affordable cost for beginners and professionals alike. Having an experience of over a decade as a professional makeup artist, the team and I worked on designing and creating the perfect formula for each and every product line keeping a professional artist in mind, the formula of Kingdom of Lashes products is synonymous for their rich pigmentation and one-swipe color payoff of our palettes to high reflectivity and sparkle of our vast and widely popular eye glitter collection."

Kingdom of Lashes has become the preferred brand that can be relied on for results and the latest product range is no different.

Available in 10 gorgeous shades, Holographic Diamond glitter eyeliners are the perfect partner for ultra sparky look. The bold pop colour of Neon Shade Eyeliners is sure to electrify the look with ultra-vibrant hues with 8 exciting neon shades. Also, the Double-sided mascara features two brushes and formulas, designed to accentuate your natural lashes. The sassy shades of Lip Liners glide across the lips contour line smoothly giving an exact outline to keep the lipstick on all day long. Three variants of travel friendly 9 shade Eyeshadow Palettes comes with 9 shades to give you the colors options to gleam, glow and create show-stopping looks in just a few minutes.

Kingdom of Lashes is an India based cosmetic company, established in the year 2016 by renowned and acclaimed MakeupProfessional, Ms. Namrita Gulati who believes in putting out a narrative that says MAKEUP IS DEFINED by you and not vice-versa. Every face has its own charm and KOL has made it possible to craft the face exquisitely with its wide range of makeup products.

Kingdom of Lashes boasts of the highest quality products designed to achieve the perfect look. All the products are 100 % animal cruelty free.

For more details, visit - www.kingdomoflashes.com

