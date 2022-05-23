Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store provides EMI offers, exciting deals, and cashback offer on purchasing the best-selling Samsung refrigerators. Customers can buy the latest Samsung fridge on EMI starting at Rs 990 and get up to Rs 2,000 cashback. They can choose from an extensive list of options, ranging from single-door and double-door to French style and side-by-side refrigerators.

With affordable EMIs, it is possible to shop for high-end models available in the different fridge price ranges. The zero down payment option is also available on select models for Samsung refrigerator on EMI Store.

Samsung is among the most reputed home appliances brands known for its innovative technology and smart features. Thus, a Samsung refrigerator can be an excellent addition to your home.

Some of the best-selling Samsung refrigerators available at the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store include:

- Samsung 253 L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator Gray Silver (RT28A3022GS/HL) on No Cost EMI starting Rs 2,227.

- Samsung 253 L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator Mystic Overlay Blue (RT28T30226U/HL) on No Cost EMI starting Rs 2,680.

- Samsung 253 L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator Elegant Inox (RT28T3042S8/HL) on No Cost EMI starting Rs 2,339.

- Samsung 314 L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator Wave Steel (RT34T4632NV/HL) on No Cost EMI starting Rs 3,820.

Shop for Samsung refrigerators on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store in 5 easy steps:

1. Log on to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number.

2. Choose the most suitable Samsung refrigerator and add the product to the cart.

3. Select a convenient repayment tenor.

4. On the payment page, add the required details, including name and address.

5. Click on 'Generate OTP' and enter the OTP received on your number to confirm your order.

*Terms and Conditions apply.

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace that assists consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor-made financial products to consumers. It offers customers abundant choices in providing the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goals. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, please visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

