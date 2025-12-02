BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 2: The global market for business software is valued at over $200 billion but remains deeply fragmented. Marketing teams are forced to stitch together dozens of disconnected tools to manage daily operations. This inefficiency slows down execution and makes it difficult to achieve consistent results in a competitive environment.

GetReplies is entering this sector with a mission to unify these disjointed workflows through advanced artificial intelligence. The company has officially launched one of the industry's first Agentic AI platforms. It is designed specifically for Full Lifecycle Engagement to help teams manage everything from one central place.

To support this ambitious vision, GetReplies has successfully raised $1M in a seed funding round led by the Patni Family Office. This round also includes participation from a high conviction group of individual investors and AI entrepreneurs who have previously scaled ventures to successful exits.

Deep Tech Leadership with Proven Enterprise Success

The strategic direction is steered by Co-Founder and CEO Naveen Prabhu. He is a recognized pioneer in Enterprise AI and Auto ML. Naveen Prabhu built one of the first Auto ML platforms for business problem solving. He was also featured in the Karnataka Startup Champion Series created by Karnataka Digital Economy Mission.

Leading the product vision is Co-Founder and CPO Arjun V. Shenoy. He is a widely respected industry figure and a recognized 40 under 40 Data Science Leader. Together, the founders bring over a decade of experience in Enterprise AI Strategy Consulting and Product Management for global corporations.

Naveen Prabhu and Arjun V. Shenoy have a proven track record of having built and scaled multi-million dollar consulting and product businesses. Their combined technical expertise has led to the filing of 4 AI patents which are currently in processing. They have advised executive leadership teams at many Fortune 500 companies.

Shifting Focus from Tasks to Business Outcomes

The core philosophy behind GetReplies represents a fundamental shift from simple task automation to comprehensive outcome orchestration. Most incumbent startups in the marketing technology space focus on automating isolated jobs. This might include writing a single email subject line or scraping a small list of potential leads.

GetReplies distinguishes itself by offering a live solution that serves as an intelligent layer to manage the full marketing funnel. The platform does not just help with small parts of the job. It looks at the entire journey from the first contact to the final sale.

Whether the objective is generating new demand or recovering lost customers, the platform utilizes autonomous agents. These agents execute the necessary workflows without constant human intervention. This allows marketing leaders to focus on high-level strategy rather than wasting time on administrative fatigue and repetitive data entry.

Engineering a Natively Agentic Multi-Model Architecture

At the technical heart of GetReplies is a natively agentic architecture that goes beyond simple API wrappers. The system orchestrates a combination of Large Language Models from providers such as OpenAI, Google, Perplexity, and Anthropic. This approach allows the platform to utilize the most effective model for every function.

Furthermore, the company is continuously refining proprietary Model Context Protocols. These allow the platform to adapt to the specific nuances of a user's industry. This deep engineering ensures that the agents understand the context of the business they are serving rather than just generating generic and helpful output.

The platform is designed to execute complex strategies across a wide array of communication channels simultaneously. GetReplies is automating design and execution across Email, LinkedIn, Voice Calling, SMS, and WhatsApp. It will eventually handle Social Media Posts and Digital Ads to ensure a consistent message across every touchpoint.

Building Strategic Moats and Accelerating Growth

To drive these channels, the platform offers an evolving suite of over 45 purpose-built Agents. These include Lookalike Agents for identifying prospects that match existing best customers. It also features Air Cover Agents that enable marketing teams to support stalled deals by educating the buyer committee.

GetReplies has established significant strategic moats to ensure long-term value. The first is an algorithmic moat featuring a specialized email deliverability module. The second is a product moat incorporating proprietary content frameworks. Finally, the company has built a UX moat that keeps complex orchestration radically simple.

The infusion of $1M in capital will be utilized to strengthen this underlying technology and accelerate its growth trajectory. The company plans to expand its engineering capabilities. By handing over execution to Super Agents, GetReplies is creating a reality where marketing teams can finally focus on strategy.

For more details on how the company is transforming B2B marketing with Agentic AI, please visit https://getreplies.ai/.

