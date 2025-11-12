VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 12: GIBS Business School, Bengaluru, is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of two signature annual events: HR Conclave 2025, MITROTSAVA 2025 Alumni Homecoming Meet, which took place on Saturday, November 08, 2025, at the Institute's expansive 10-acre Global Campus located on Bannerghatta Road. The day was marked by engaging conversations, rekindling connections, and joyful festivities among corporate leaders, HR professionals, distinguished alumni, faculty, and students.

HR Conclave 2025: "The New HR Agenda - Unlocking Possibility Beyond Process"

The day began with HR Conclave 2025, which sought to examine the advances taking place in human resource leadership, which is important in an era when businesses are reconfiguring agility, inclusivity, digital transformation, human connection, and ethical governance.

The event commenced with a welcome address, reception of participants, provision of welcome kits, individual photo sessions, and a traditional Lighting of the Lamp Ceremony by esteemed dignitaries. A Welcome Dance performed by GIBS students added grace and a festive touch.

Ms. Nancy Johnson, Head of Corporate & Alumni Relations at GIBS, extended warm greetings, recognizing participants and industrialists.

Dr. Pallavi Vyas, GIBS Business School professor and dean, introduced the GIBS journey and the history of GIBS leadership development and industry-aligned academic development.

Chief Guest Address

Mr. Nagabhushan, head of the legal and compliance division of SEG Automotive India Pvt. Ltd and mentor at NIPM, was the chief guest during the conclave.

He talked about the emerging value of workplace leadership, where self-empowerment and strength of systems are encouraged, the importance of structured systems of communication, and emotionally intelligent conflict resolution. His perspective portrayed HR as compliance and policies-driven, and advocated for HR to support genuine evolution.

Keynote Address

Mr. Abhishek, Senior Director & Global Head-ESG & Brillio Foundation, Joint Secretary - UNGC India, and advisor at FKCCI, delivered a powerful session on HR governance focusing on accountability and sustainability. He emphasized the necessity of value-based organizational cultures centered on trust, transparency, environmental accountability, and social responsibility, which must include a mindset in leadership.

Next was Mr. Vishal Chinchure, Talent Acquisition Leader - EY, who addressed the transition, focused on hiring based on skills, the development of capabilities through experience, and the demands of the new Gen-Z workforce. He talked about the design of inclusive, imaginative, adaptable, flexible, and ever-evolving learning, HR systems that foster development.

Guest Talk

The Guest Talk was delivered by Mr. Arvind Warrior from Volvo, who spoke on the evolving global talent trends, changes in leadership frameworks, and the workforce mobility of the future across multinational ecosystems.

Panel Discussion & Summary

A stimulating Panel Discussion was a valuable addition to the conclave:

The discussion explored:

* Competencies of a future-ready workforce* The role of HR in AI-augmented workplaces* Leadership training in turbulent economic conditions* Accelerated growth through diverse and inclusive structures* Empathic leadership for the construction of culture

The session was led with authority and insight by Mr. Guru Prasad Rao, Assistant Professor & Head - International Relations, who drew together and highlighted key points and facilitated audience engagement around the discussion.

Closing Note & Recognition

The closing remarks were given by Mr. Ritesh Goyal, Chairman & Managing Director - The GIBS Group. He emphasized GIBS' vision of changing management education to become an experience of leadership, innovation, and human development.

After this, there were mementos, certificates and group photographs.

The session ended with networking and dinner.

MITROTSAVA 2025: A Joyous Alumni Homecoming Evening

In the evening, GIBS hosted its alumni meet (MITROTSAVA 2025), which celebrates the bond of togetherness between the graduates and the institution. The theme for the evening was 'Reconnect. Reminisce. Reignite and was aimed to give the alumni a feel of coming back to their roots.

The alumni were received with the spirit of the campus, which was animated with music and the energy of the alumni coming back to the institution. As the alumni mingled with their friends, the faculty and the mentors, there was a spirit of joy which was a mixture of relaxation, engagement and entertainment.

The Celebration Included:

* Engaging Networking Sessions* Dazzling Cultural Extravaganza* Cozy Campfire & Acoustic Night* Groovy Disco Night by the Pool* Fun-filled Rain Dance & Games Arena* Luxury Overnight Stay Facility

Amid the 10-acre campus, which is a nature-inspired campus with the peace of its architecture and the harmony of its design, the landscapes were a magnificent setting for the occasion.

The alumni walked down memory lane and their hostel wings when they were at the amphitheatre, the classrooms, the favorite hang-out spots and relived the joy of learning, the friendships, laughter and the dreams they had.

Numerous alumni have inspired current students as they have become beacons of hope and motivation through their accolades, be it entrepreneurial, in corporate, personal, or in leadership.

A Day That Celebrated Learning, Legacy & Lifelong Community

The HR Conclave 2025 and MITROTSAVA 2025 are a testament to GIBS Business School's dedication to:

* Excellence in teaching* Partnerships with the corporate world* Development of leadership traits* Well-being and psychological support in the community* Mentoring relationships with alumni

About GIBS Business School

GIBS Business School, Bangalore, recognized as a top business school in Bangalore, offers exceptional PGDM, MBA, and BBA programs and stands as an institution of excellence in innovative teaching and research. The enriched curriculum is strengthened through unique learning ecosystems such as the IRE School (Innovation, Research & Entrepreneurship), CPMP Finishing School, GIBS MindValley (School of Happiness & Mindfulness), and other interdisciplinary platforms that nurture holistic growth. This is where global citizens are made.

