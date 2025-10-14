Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 14 (ANI): Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), India's maiden International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) and a project of national importance, has further strengthened its position on the global stage, climbing three places to 43rd in the thirty-eighth edition of the Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI 38) rankings.

GIFT City's overall rating improved, underscoring increasing confidence among global investors and institutions in India's emerging international financial ecosystem. It also made a significant gain in the FinTech Index, where it rose five positions from 40th to 35th -- reaffirming its growing strength as a centre for innovation and technology-driven financial services.

In regional terms, GIFT City continues to feature among the top 15 financial centres in the Asia-Pacific region -- and is the only Indian city to be part of this group. This reinforces its role as a rising player in global finance, offering a compelling combination of modern infrastructure, business-friendly regulation, and a talent-rich environment. It has also been featured among "The 15 Centres Likely to Become More Significant" globally in the GFCI 38 report, highlighting its rising international prominence and future potential.

Mr Sanjay Kaul, Managing Director and Group CEO, GIFT City, said, "GIFT City's steady climb in the Global Financial Centres Index reflects India's growing influence in international finance. Our progress -- both in the overall and FinTech rankings -- highlights the city's ability to combine innovation, regulatory strength, and operational efficiency. This upward momentum is a reflection of the trust global institutions are placing in GIFT City as a competitive, future-ready financial hub."

He further added, "As we continue to strengthen our ecosystem and attract global players across banking, insurance, funds, FinTech, and capital markets, GIFT City is poised to anchor India's ambition of becoming a strategic centre for global finance."

Mike Wardle, CEO, Z/Yen Group, said, "GIFT City's advancement in the Global Financial Centres Index reflects the growing confidence in India's evolving financial ecosystem. Its consistent progress across both overall and FinTech rankings highlights a strong balance of innovation and regulation, positioning it as an increasingly important player in global finance."

The thirty-eighth edition of the Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI), compiled by the Z/Yen Group, evaluated 135 financial centres worldwide using more than 140 instrumental factors provided by third-party organisations, including the World Bank, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and the United Nations. Out of the 135 financial centres, 120 have made it to the mail index. The index assesses financial centres across parameters such as business environment, infrastructure, human capital, financial sector development, and reputational advantage.

GIFT City, India's first operational smart city and maiden International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), is a global financial and IT services hub, a first of its kind in India, designed to be at or above par with globally benchmarked business districts. As a leading Central Business District (CBD), GIFT City offers significant advantages such as reduced operational costs, favourable tax policies, and a vibrant community, making it the top choice for global and domestic companies in BFSI, IT/ITeS, fintech, international education, and other service sectors. (ANI)

