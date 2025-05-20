VMPL

Saurashtra (Gujarat) [India], May 20: Girganga Parivar Trust, known for its outstanding work in water conservation and environmental service in Saurashtra, has received the prestigious Global CSR & ESG Awards 2025 held in Delhi. This award is given to organizations from around the world that make a difference in corporate social responsibility and environmental efforts.

The Global CSR & ESG Awards 2025 highlight organizations that focus on helping communities and protecting the environment. Being chosen for this award is a big moment of pride for India, as Girganga Parivar Trust stands among other top global organizations.

President of the Trust, Mr. Dilip Sakhiya, who is also known as the waterman of India, expressed his gratitude, dedicating the award to the people of Saurashtra. He praised the efforts of farmers, villagers, and young people who worked hard to make water conservation projects successful. "This award is not just for us. It belongs to everyone who has supported and participated in our mission," he said.

For many years, Girganga Parivar Trust has been working to solve the water shortage problem in Saurashtra. With community support, the Trust has built more than 275 check dams and over 1200 recharge bores. These structures have helped raise groundwater levels and improve water availability for farming and daily use.

One of the key initiatives of the Trust is the PPT Model (Public, Private, and Trust collaboration). In this model, companies donate machinery like JCBs and earthmovers through CSR funding. Local people then take care of fuel and basic maintenance. This way, everyone plays a part in building water conservation systems, making the process cost-effective and efficient.

Recently, Girganga Parivar Trust signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ministry of Water, Government of India. This partnership makes Girganga Parivar Trust the only organization in India to work with the Ministry on large-scale water conservation. The goal is to create sustainable water systems in dry regions like Gujarat.

Together, the Trust and the Ministry will focus on building check dams, recharge bores, and rainwater harvesting systems. This collaboration is expected to make farmers more self-reliant and ensure better water management in the region.

Girganga Parivar Trust's recognition at the Global CSR & ESG Awards 2025 is proof that teamwork can achieve great things. By bringing together companies, local communities, and government agencies, the Trust shows how everyone can contribute to a better environment.

Looking ahead, the Trust plans to build 11,111 check dams to further improve the water situation in Saurashtra. Their motto, "Machine Aapki, Mehnat Hamari, Jal Sanrakshan Sabka!" (Your Machine, Our Efforts, Water Conservation for All) reflects the spirit of working together for a common goal.

This award has boosted the Trust's motivation to keep working hard. The recognition from a global platform highlights that honest and community-focused work never goes unnoticed. Girganga Parivar Trust remains committed to making Saurashtra a water-rich region and setting an example for the world.

