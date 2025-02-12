Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): Union Minister of Textiles on Wednesday inaugurated garment technology, dyes and chemicals, handicraft events at the India Expo Centre and Mart, Greater Noida.

The inauguration has been done under the umbrella of Bharat Tex 2025, the Greater Noida leg of the event will run from February 12 to 15..

In his inaugural address, the Union Minister said "Exhibitions ranging from garment technology and sustainable dyes to handicrafts and sourcing, at India Expo Centre and Mart, Greater Noida points to the importance of these segments in textile value chain."

"This is a unique initiative that unites industry leaders, manufacturers, and artisans to showcase their excellence, and will drive future-ready solutions, sustainability, and trade opportunities on an unprecedented scale."

Four co-located events, each playing a crucial role in the global textile supply chain will be showcased under the banner of Bharat Tex 2025 at the India Expo Centre and Mart, Greater Noida.

The Garment Technology Expo (GTE) 2025, South East Asia's leading apparel production technology event, will showcase cutting-edge machinery, processes, and solutions, bringing together manufacturers, designers, and industry professionals to explore the latest advancements.

DyeChem World Bharat Tex 2025 will focus on sustainable dyes, chemicals, and innovative raw materials that support the textile industry's shift towards eco-friendly manufacturing.

With sustainability taking center stage, this segment will highlight how raw material suppliers are adopting advanced technology to reduce environmental impact while maintaining product quality.

The Greater Noida event is being held under the umbrella of Bharat Tex 2025 while the mega event will be held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi from Feb 14 to 17 2025 in a 2.2 million square feet exhibition space and with over 5,000 exhibitors.

The event at Bharat Mandapam is expected to attract over 6,000 international buyers from 110 countries and over 120,000 visitors, including policymakers, global CEOs, and industry leaders.

Another significant highlight will be the Indian Handicrafts Pavilion, featuring over 450 exhibitors from across the country. This segment will showcase a diverse range of handcrafted products, including home decor, furnishings, fashion accessories, and Geographical Indication (GI) products.

By integrating handicrafts into the textile and apparel value chain, the event promotes traditional artisans while catering to evolving consumer demands for unique and high-quality handmade products.

In addition to the exhibitions, India Expo Centre and Mart, Greater Noida will also host the India Sourcing Conclave (ISC), organized by the Sourcing Consultants Association. The conclave will feature insightful discussions led by industry experts on global sourcing trends, export strategies, and foreign trade policies. By providing a platform for knowledge exchange, the conclave aims to strengthen India's position as a reliable and competitive sourcing hub for the global textile market.

With over 1,000 exhibitors and thousands of visitors expected, these events will serve as a crucial hub for networking, business collaborations, and industry advancements. The event aligns with the Government's vision of enhancing India's textile exports, encouraging sustainable manufacturing, and strengthening the country's position as a global sourcing destination. (ANI)

