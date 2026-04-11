VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 11: GL Bajaj Center for research and Incubation (GLBCRI), Greater Noida, has become one of the biggest innovation, entrepreneurial, and career-oriented educational centres in North IndiaGL Bajaj, which has incubated 140 startups at the institute, with a valuation of over Rs. 500 crore, and Rs. 10+ Crore Funding received (FY-2025-26) from different Government Schemes and Investors, is cementing its status as one of the best engineering colleges in Greater Noida and an emerging hub for entrepreneurship. Through GL Bajaj Center for research and Incubation (GLBCRI) which is recognized by the MSME as Business Incubator and is a DST PRAYAS CENTER ,students are increasingly recognizing the startup ecosystem as a viable and attractive career option. This shift in mindset is growing steadily, with more students actively exploring entrepreneurship, innovation, and venture creation alongside traditional career paths.

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The success indicates a greater transformation in higher education. Students and parents are looking outside the classroom today. They want institutions that can develop skills, confidence, career readiness, and the ability to produce something significant. GL Bajaj has addressed this change by creating an ecosystem in which the students are not only encouraged to study technology but also to apply it to real problems.

A quick look at the institute's innovation journey shows the scale of this progress:

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Even more impressive about this story is the variety of ideas that are being built on campus. GL Bajaj startups are operating in fields like Artificial Intelligence, healthcare, women's safety, sustainability, edtech, and other emerging sectors. This growing culture of innovation-driven learning has helped GL Bajaj stand out as a strong centre for startup incubation in Uttar Pradesh.

Another important feature of this ecosystem is inclusion. Over half of the startups have women founders. It shows that GL Bajaj is creating a culture in which ambition is encouraged equally and in which innovation is accessible to everyone. This contributes to the image of a forward-thinking and progressive campus. This adds to the institution's image as a progressive and future-focused campus.

The GL Bajaj Centre of Research and Incubation has facilitated much of this growth by offering students well-organised support at various points in the startup process. From ideation and prototyping to mentorship, seed supports, market guidance, and scaling support, students receive a practical pathway to turn ideas into ventures. A strong example of GLBCRI's outreach and ecosystem visibility is the active participation of its incubated startups in various national and regional exhibitions and innovation platforms, such as the AI Impact Summit 2026, UP Expo, UP Trade Show, Shiksha Expos, and initiatives like Bhashini, along with multiple hackathons and startup showcases. In addition, GLBCRI regularly facilitates exposure through its in-house flagship engagements such as Convergence 2024 and monthly startup-industry networking meets with corporate partners and investors. These platforms enable startups to demonstrate their innovations, connect with industry leaders, attract funding opportunities, and gain significant market visibility, thereby strengthening the overall entrepreneurial ecosystem. They also enjoy faculty, entrepreneur, investor, and industry mentor interactions, making the process more grounded and business-oriented.

Beside focusing on startups only, GL Bajaj has also maintained an effective academic and industry-connected learning environment. Students get to learn in the rapidly developing areas of AI, ML, IoT, blockchain, and cybersecurity, helping them stay aligned with changing industry needs. The institute provides students with opportunities to engage beyond the conventional academics through hackathons, innovation events, conferences, and collaborative learning opportunities like Institution Innovation Council Regional Meet 2025 and Smart India Hackathon (hardware edition finale) 2025, initiatives of AICTE and Ministry of Education, Government of India. This has been a practical strategy that has enabled it to enhance its position as one of the top engineering colleges in Greater Noida.

Various business, government, and public figures have also made their appearance on the campus, including Tech Giant Bill Gates, who praised GL Bajaj for promoting entrepreneurship and industrialist Shrikant Bolla, founder of Bollant Industries. These interactions benefit students by enabling them to think bigger, relate classroom learning with real-life challenges, and see how the world works beyond textbooks. It establishes an atmosphere of ideas being discussed, tested, and refined at all times.

This ecosystem has also been strengthened by the alumni network. Alumni who have established successful businesses remain attached to the institute and offer mentorship and advice. Names such as Kajal Shrivastava, Founder of NadiPlus Diagnostics, Nikky Jha, Founder of Saptkrishi, Arjun Kapoor, Co-Founder of Stock Area, etc., reflect the kind of entrepreneurial journeys that are helping inspire current students. This bridge between alumni success and present student ambition gives the ecosystem more credibility and momentum.

Meanwhile, GL Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management continues to provide good results in campus placement. Over 600 international and national companies provided over 3500 plus opportunities to students during the academic year 2025-26. An average package of 7.35 lakh per annum was also registered by the institute. Students received a super dream package of Rs. 57 Lakhs at Meesho, Rs. 46 Lakhs at Amazon and Rs. 44 Lakhs at ServiceNow. These results show that GL Bajaj is striking a balance between innovation and employability, making it a preferred choice for students seeking engineering admissions with the best placements.

This blend of startups, placements, industry exposure, and future-ready learning provides GL Bajaj with a unique position in the education sector. It is not just producing founders and innovators, but also highly employable graduates with practical skills, technical confidence and professional readiness.

With 140 startups, a combined valuation of over Rs. 500 crore, a strong incubation model, and consistent placement outcomes, GL Bajaj Greater Noida is setting a strong benchmark in innovation, entrepreneurship, and student success. The institute's journey reflects how modern technical education is evolving - from delivering degrees to building ideas, careers, and impact.

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