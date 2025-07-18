VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 18: The Global Excellence Summit 2025, co-branded by Aimlay, successfully concluded on July 5, 2025, at The Grand, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, marking a remarkable milestone in recognizing outstanding leaders, researchers, entrepreneurs, and changemakers from around the world.

Also Read | Range Rover Velar Autobiography Edition Price in India, Specifications and Features; Here's Everything To Know About New Luxury SUV Launched by Jaguar Land Rover.

The event brought together over 350 distinguished guests, including prominent academicians, corporate leaders, innovators, and industry pioneers, fostering a powerful exchange of ideas, collaborations, and knowledge-sharing. This high-impact summit was a grand celebration of excellence, leadership, and innovation, reinforcing the importance of recognizing individuals who are making a remarkable impact in their respective fields.

The Global Excellence Summit 2025 was a prestigious gathering, shining a spotlight on visionaries who have demonstrated outstanding achievements in various domains. This year's summit featured two highly esteemed award categories, celebrating individuals and organizations that have made a lasting impact:

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana July 2025 Instalment Date: When Will Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries Receive 13th Kist of INR 1,500 Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme?.

* Honorary Doctorate Awards - Recognizing outstanding individuals for their exceptional contributions to research, academia, business, and social impact.

* IFEA Awards 2025 - Honoring trailblazers in diverse sectors, including Academic Excellence, Business Innovation, Leadership, Philanthropy, and Community Impact.

The prestigious IFEA Awards 2025 honored distinguished individuals for their remarkable contributions to their respective fields. Among the esteemed awardees were:

* Mr. Manaz Al Bukhari

* Dr. Indu Chandrasekharan

* Dr. Nerida Phillipa McDowall

* Dr. Muhammad Youshaa Korumtallee

* Dr. Jaimon Antony Vallayil

* Mrs. Manasi Ashish Godbole

* Dr. Bijul Balan Ayinipully

* Dr. Preety Suman

* Dr. Pradnya Pradip Chavan

* Mrs. Sangita Kapse

* Dr. Abdool Khwaza Asmed Boolaky

* Dr. Anourag Ramloll

* Dr. Kamal Kanti Datta

* Dr. Manidar Nadeson

* Dr. Sanjeev Raina

* Dr. Pradip Sakharam Chavan

* Dr. Ashna Ramdoyal

* Dr. Naresh Batra

* Mrs. Monika Vaid

* Dr. Abhishek Anand

* Mrs. Dusna Reena Rambrichh

* Dr. Renu Saxena

* Dr. Pramila Vipul Adhia

* Dr. Sushil Kumar Pandey

* Dr. Syed Iqbal Ahmed

* Mrs. Renu Gungaram

* Dr. Lakshminarayanan Narahari Gajavaradhan

* Dr. Nutan Nayak

* Mr. Satish Lotta

* Dr. Lambhadaka Patlong

* Dr. Sivasankaran Nair Haridas

* Dr. Rupa Choudhury

* Dr. Asavadi Rajeswara Rao

* Dr. Navin Kumar

* Dr. Rajendra Manohar Khadilkar

* Dr. Prakash D Kadam

* Dr. Sudesh Kumar

* Dr. Muhammad Arshad Joomun

* Dr. Mohit Rana

* Dr. Deepa Binoy Sarkar

* Dr. Felcie Ponmathy

* Dr. Varsha Ashok Atram

* Dr. Shilpa Prashanth

* Mr. Sudeep Ranjan

* Dr. R Faritha Sabeena

* Dr. Satyajeet Soorjonowa

* Mr. Abhijit Chatterjee

* Dr. Nelliakunnel Thomas Devasia

* Mr. Mahesh Vasoya

These exemplary individuals were selected from the thousands and recognized for their outstanding contributions to making a positive impact in their respective domains.

The event was graced by the presence of esteemed Chief Guests, whose contributions and presence elevated the summit. Colonel Dr. Harinder Singh Attari, a decorated Army veteran and distinguished educator, brought decades of leadership experience and a deep commitment to nation-building and academic excellence. Accompanying him was Mrs. Malvinder Kaur Attari, a special guest known for her grace and unwavering support. Also honored at the summit was Mr. Inder Mohan Singh Manchanda, a pioneering cancer researcher with nearly 40 years of relentless dedication to uncovering the root causes of cancer.

The atmosphere throughout the event was extravagant, with attendees engaging in intellectual discussions, networking, and celebrating achievements, making it an unforgettable experience.

As a co-branding partner, Aimlay played a crucial role in ensuring that the Global Excellence Summit 2025 became a benchmark event in recognizing and celebrating outstanding individuals. With a strong presence in research, education, and business mentorship, Aimlay continues to empower professionals, scholars, and industry leaders, providing platforms to honor excellence and foster knowledge-sharing.

By facilitating an event of this magnitude, Aimlay has once again demonstrated its commitment to creating opportunities that bring together exceptional individuals and organizations to inspire, collaborate, and lead in their respective fields.

The Global Excellence Summit 2025 was not just an award ceremony but a celebration of vision, leadership, and knowledge. It provided a unique opportunity for attendees to engage with experts, exchange ideas, and build meaningful collaborations, paving the way for future innovations and advancements.

The interactive networking sessions allowed attendees from academia, corporate sectors, research institutions, and entrepreneurial ecosystems to connect, discuss new ideas, and explore potential partnerships that could shape the future.

As the curtains close on the Global Excellence Summit 2025, the event leaves behind a lasting legacy of inspiration and achievement. With the overwhelming success of the summit, Aimlay remains committed to continuing its journey of recognizing and uplifting individuals who are driving progress in education, research, and leadership.

The remarkable success of this summit sets the foundation for even more impactful editions in the future, reinforcing the mission to honor excellence, foster innovation, and shape a brighter tomorrow.

Stay tuned for upcoming initiatives celebrating success, leadership, and innovation or visit Aimlay at www.aimlay.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)