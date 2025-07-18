PNN

New Delhi [India], July 18: If you ask any parent what they want for their child, the answer is simple. They want their child to have a bright future. They want them to be confident, sharp, and ready to face any challenge that comes their way. At Global School of Chess, this is not just a dream--it's our mission.

Also Read | WCL 2025 Live Streaming in India: Watch England Champions vs Pakistan Champions Online and Live Telecast of World Championship of Legends T20 Cricket Match.

Chess Isn't Just a Game. It's a Training Ground for Life:

At first glance, chess might look like just a board game. But for us, it's a way of life. The world's smartest minds--scientists, inventors, business leaders--have all honed their skills on the chessboard. Why? Because chess teaches children how to think, not what to think.

Also Read | UP's First Conviction in Digital Arrest Scam: Lucknow Court Sentences Cyber Fraudster to 7 Years in Jail for Extorting INR 85 Lakh From Woman Doctor.

When a child learns chess, they learn how to solve problems step by step, how to look ahead, and how to bounce back from mistakes. These are skills that last a lifetime. At Global School of Chess, we take this philosophy to heart. Our students don't just learn to play chess--they learn to think deeply, act confidently, and become future-ready in every way.

Every Child Deserves a Chance to Shine:

We believe every child is unique. Some are shy, some are outgoing, some are dreamers, and some are doers. But every single child has the potential to shine. Our mission is to help parents unlock that potential, using chess as the key.

We have seen shy children grow into leaders, startup founders, reserved kids open up, and those who struggled with focus become laser-sharp. Parents tell us their kids are not only getting better at chess, but also at schoolwork, making new friends, and taking on new challenges with a smile.

We've even watched children with prosthetics discover a sense of mastery and independence through chess, building fine motor skills and confidence one move at a time.

That's because our approach is all about building confidence and life skills, not just chess rating points.

Not Just Lessons--A Community of Champions:

The Global School of Chess isn't just another online class or tuition center. It's a thriving community where kids from all over the world meet, play, and learn together. Our group classes are lively and interactive, and our coaches are more like mentors and friends.

We keep the atmosphere fun and friendly, so kids look forward to every session. There are tournaments, teamwork challenges, and even friendly matches against children from other countries. This global exposure gives our students a unique edge and helps them learn from a variety of playing styles and cultures.

Real Coaches. Real Champions. Real Results.:

Our coaching team is made up of national-level players, FIDE-rated experts, and top educators who know how to connect with kids. But more than their chess skills, it's their passion for teaching and mentoring that makes the difference. They know how to spot a child's strengths and nurture them, while also helping them overcome any roadblocks along the way.

Many of our students have gone on to win local, national, and even international chess tournaments. But more importantly, parents tell us their children have become more disciplined, organized, and able to handle both success and setbacks with a calm, positive attitude.

Flexible, Personalized, and Easy for Parents:

We know how busy family life can be. That's why our classes are designed to fit into any schedule. Whether you prefer evening, weekend, or even early-morning sessions, we have options. Group classes are perfect for social learning, while one-on-one coaching is available for those who want to go further, faster.

Everything is online and easy to access from anywhere in the world. Parents get regular updates and progress reports, so you always know how your child is doing--not just in chess, but in confidence, focus, and problem-solving too.

Making Learning Fun, Not Stressful:

Kids already have enough stress from school and exams. We want them to love learning. That's why our classes are filled with games, stories, and activities that make every lesson exciting. We don't believe in pressure or rote learning. Instead, we encourage curiosity, friendly competition, and teamwork.

Our youngest learners start with basic moves and fun challenges. As they grow, we introduce them to strategies, tactics, and the art of creative thinking. There's no "one size fits all"--every child's journey is unique, and our coaches adapt to make sure no one is left behind.

A Future-Ready Mindset:

Chess is not about memorizing openings or just winning trophies. It's about preparing kids for the real world. The skills they learn here--critical thinking, patience, decision-making, resilience--are the same skills that leaders, scientists, and innovators use every day.

We teach our students how to plan, how to handle uncertainty, and how to stay calm when things don't go their way. These are priceless lessons for life, not just for the chessboard.

Parents Are Our Partners:

We know parents are the real heroes in a child's journey. That's why we keep you involved at every step. We welcome your feedback, answer your questions, and work together to make sure your child gets the most out of every lesson.

Whether you're hoping to nurture a future champion or just want your child to build life skills in a safe, positive, and inspiring environment, Global School of Chess is here for you.

Join Us--Give Your Child the Ultimate Gift:

If you want your child to be more confident, sharp, and ready for whatever the future holds, give them the gift of chess. Join our community of young learners, supportive parents, and passionate coaches today.

At Global School of Chess, it's not about just playing a game. It's about helping your child become everything they can be. Ready to begin? Book a free trial and see the difference for yourself.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)