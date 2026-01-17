PNN

New Delhi [India], January 17: Corporate Connect is making waves in the business realm with the prestigious "Indian Business Excellence Awards 2025-26" & "Global Titan: Company of the Year 2025-26". These awards recognise outstanding achievements, innovation, and leadership across India's business landscape, honouring companies that drive change and deliver notable results.

With a global presence, the Corporate Connect magazine holds a solid readership across countries, offering digital editions, inspiring stories, and industry insights. It is committed to fostering a collaborative environment, nurturing innovation, and inspiring companies to pursue excellence.

From healthcare providers to technology trailblazers and social entrepreneurs, the list includes numerous pioneers, ensuring no excellence goes unnoticed. Join us in celebrating the best in class across diverse industries where excellence and dedication meet recognition.

FilmyCurry Private LimitedWebsite:- https://filmycurry.com

Padam Sandhu - DirectorBest Creative Agency for Meme, Influencer & UGC Campaigns - 2025

FilmyCurry Private Limited, led by Director Padam Sandhu, is a pioneering creative agency known for its strategic depth in meme marketing, influencer collaborations, and user-generated content campaigns. Blending creativity with digital insight, the company has delivered impactful brand work for films such as Mission Impossible, Thamma, Sitaare Zameen Par, and the blockbuster Saiyaara. With a reputation for leadership in meme, influencer, and UGC campaigns, FilmyCurry continues to set benchmarks in engaging digital storytelling.

Kopper Flame StudioJaivik Hemil Mistry Founder & DirectorBest End-to-End Digital Solution Provider of the Year 2025-26

With the mission to deliver impactful and purpose-driven design and communication solutions, Kopper Flame Studio is a distinguished creative firm. Led by Jaivik Hemil Mistry, the firm strives to shape experiences through interactive stories, content, and cutting-edge techniques. The core vision of the firm is to be a leading creative force that inspires innovation and creates meaningful experiences.

Investigen Technologies LLPDr. Vikash Raj, Chief Executive OfficerMost Innovative AI Startup

A leading tech company, Investigen.ai came into existence to bridge the gap between cutting-edge technology and wealth management. Under the leadership of Dr. Vikash Raj, the company offers advanced AI-driven tools that automate research, marketing, portfolio management, and compliance, enhancing brand visibility, client engagement, and business efficiency.

NWDCo Software Solutions LLPMaulik Gordhandas (COO)Impact Recognition: Excellence in Digital Signage

nVEvents is a Cloud Digital Signage software redefining real-time communication for hospitality and enterprise environments. Built by NWDCo Software Solutions, an ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified technology company with offices in Mumbai, Dubai, and Hong Kong, nVEvents is powered by AWS Cloud, ensuring high scalability, reliability, and enterprise-grade availability.

Trusted by leading global brands such as Taj, Leela, Radisson, Hyatt, and several other marquee hotels, nVEvents enables centralised content scheduling across multiple locations with ease. The platform supports images, videos, promotions, and real-time dynamic content such as weather updates, flight timings, social media feeds, and live data integrations--allowing organisations to keep their messaging timely, relevant, and engaging.

Celestial Meridian Shipping Pvt Ltd.Capt. Vishwanath Mayekar (Managing Director)Impact Recognition: India's Best Company For Marine & Technical Services 2025-26

Celestial Meridian Shipping Pvt. Ltd., established in 2012, is a trusted maritime consultancy and technical services provider committed to delivering excellence across the global shipping industry. With a team of seasoned nautical and technical professionals, the company offers end-to-end solutions including marine audits, risk management, training, vessel inspections, and claims handling. Guided by its core values of safety, quality, environmental responsibility, and customer satisfaction. Celestial Meridian Shipping is led by the MD, Capt. Vishwanath Mayekar, has built a reputation for reliability and innovation, helping clients navigate complex challenges while ensuring operational efficiency and compliance in an ever-evolving maritime landscape.

LET'S GHUMIFY - Navigate the World in a Click.Ms Rashika Srivastava, Founder & CEOImpact Recognition: India's Most Preferred Tours & Travels Company 2026

A distinctive name in the travel realm, Devashray Tours and Travels Pvt. Ltd. is known for offering personalised travel services and crafting bespoke itineraries for varied choices. With a focus on customer satisfaction and memorable experiences, the company offers top-notch services, going beyond the client's needs. Devashray Tours and Travels is the brainchild of the visionary leader and trailblazer, Ms Rashika Srivastava.

Company - Tanot SolutionsKey official - Renu Sharma - Co-FounderAward Category - Best ROI-Focused SEO Agency 2026

A dynamic digital marketing firm, Tanot Solutions, came into existence in 2020 to empower businesses to get more visibility, traffic and sales. Over the years, the company has established itself as a premier SEO link-building agency, serving 160+ brands worldwide. With a dedicated team of marketers and Renu Sharma at the helm, Tanot Solutions delivers high-quality, white-hat link-building services tailored to drive remarkable business growth. Their expertise spans healthcare, finance, Saas, gaming and more, with an excellent track record of boosting organic traffic and keyword ranking.

AddAptech Advisory Private LimitedAdarsh Nagaraj Shetty, Co-founder & Managing DirectorConsultant of The Year 2025

Aspiring to be the most trusted partner for organisations looking for the top talent, AddAptech Advisory Private Limited presents a single point of contact, eliminating the need for quick updates. Under Adarsh Nagaraj Shetty and other visionaries' guidance, the company envisions a future where connecting the right talent with the right opportunities is not just about going through a process but a transformative journey. AddAptech is committed to guiding every candidate from the initial level search to placement, redefining the traditional hiring methods and creating new industry benchmarks.

Flavors by Element3 Pvt. LtdRajini Krishnan & Dr (Hon) Krishnan T VFounder/Marketing Director/Managing DirectorLeading with Impact - 'Company of the Year 2025'

Flavors by Element3 Pvt. Ltd is a renowned name for bringing the best cuisines of Jain, Sattvik, Vegan, and locally sourced food. The dedicated team allows people to experience culinary art rooted in purity, crafted with farm-fresh ingredients. Whether it is a family dinner or a corporate event, the company strives to bring top-notch experiences to the table. Element3 is known for not just serving food but creating lasting impressions. Further, it offers catering services to meet the clients' needs for diverse events and gatherings.

Hitech Human Capital (India) LimitedNeeraj Tiwari (Founder & MD)India's Fast-Growing Workforce, Security & Facility Management Company - 2026

Founded in 2012, Hitech Human Capital (India) Limited is among India's most trusted business service providers. It provides a wide range of workforce and outsourcing services and empowers businesses to operate efficiently across IT, retail, logistics, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, and more. Hitech Human Capital has a solid process across the nation with a workforce of 4000+ professionals.

Nishant Anand MenonSpecialist - Organisational DesignImpact Recognition: Strategic Visionary Award 2025-26

Nishant Anand Menon is a seasoned HR professional with over 15 years of expertise. He holds an excellent track record across talent acquisition, performance management, and organisational design. Nishant is passionate about aligning people strategies with corporate objectives and creating innovative solutions to foster performance, employee engagement, and drive growth.

I SSAFE Safety ProductsAshish K Mittal - Founder & AuthorMost Trusted PPE & Fall Protection Brand - 2026

Founded in 2014 in Indore, I SSAFE Safety Products is a leading manufacturer and supplier of complete fall protection and safety equipment. The company specialises in safety harnesses and robust fall protection products tailored to the requirements of green energy projects. With Ashish K Mittal at the forefront, I SSAFE is renowned for its innovative design and technology in safety gear. The company has three state-of-the-art manufacturing units, and all its products meet European, UKAS, and American standards.

