New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI/SRV): Global Triumph Foundation and Image Planet organized the Icons of India 2022 event virtually. Icons of India 2022, Virtual Edition was India's largest congregation showcasing breakthrough achievements and small innovations with a big spark instrumental in reshaping the future of India's Business Dynamics. It is a dedicated show celebrating the true spirit of Entrepreneurship and Leadership globally.

It is that velvet of success that comes only for those who burnt the midnight lamp not just thinking of an idea but taking initiatives beyond par excellence to seeing it through getting translated into a successful business proposition that has the potential to transform around India. It is a sincere attempt to identify those brilliant entrepreneurs, business leaders, businesses, and start-ups.

Eminent guests and speakers that graced the event included -- Nazneen Banu; IDSE - Director - NGMA, Bengaluru, Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India. She is the second woman in the history of independent India to join the IDSE service under the Ministry of Defense, Govt. of India after qualifying through the UPSC and the first woman officer to successfully shoulder the responsibility of extremely challenging, important and high-pressure appointment as Garrison Engineer thrice in her career. She shared her inspirational life story. Further, the guest speaker was Manu Seth, Founder, CEO Speaking Mindz Inc. & Chairman, ASSOCHAM (Jharkhand Environment State Development Council). He shared his valuable insights on leadership.

Furthermore, the cover page for the upcoming book titled - Inspiring Business Leaders was also launched virtually.

Icons of India - 2022 Winners List:

Ankita Parashar; Aero Falcons Aviation Services & Training Pvt Ltd; Prasad Attanur; Raajeevvv Bagdii; Chaiwalas Pvt Ltd; Santoshi Bhosale; Rockford School; Hotel Tropical Roots; Anant Amonkar; C.A.Shankar Ghanshamdas Andani; Dr Ashok Kumar Pandey; Dr Shailesh Thaker; Dr Debrato Mukerjee; Dr G. Venkatramana; Dr Mahantesh Bharathi; Dr P. Gopalakrishna; Dr Sunil Dsouza; Dr Dheeraj B Singh; Dr Vinaya Sawant; Hridaan Binal Patel; Kavita Jadhav; WePay India Future Technologies Pvt Ltd; Sandpiper Visas And Immigration; Lal Goel; Madhavi K Janardhanan; Naveed Hamid; Prof Anil Mittra; Rishikesh Deshpande; Saurabh Vashistha; Sharath Chandra Indupalli; Asian Checkout Pvt Ltd; Shrutidhara Arya; SpeedforcEV; Subalekha Mukesh Kumar; Sukhpreet Swaran Sandhu; Signet Payments Solution Pvt Ltd; SportBuzz; Umesh Kumar Singh; V Sibin Mathew; Vidhi Khanna; Monika Misra; Zoran Talib Hafeez; Neha Srivastava (Nehanya); Infycle Technologies

Additionally, Nazneen Banu; IDSE -Director - NGMA, Bengaluru, Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India; Monika Jain, Founder, Image Planet & Amit Jain, Founder, Global Triumph Foundation thanked the winners for their contribution.

To know more, visit - www.globaltriumphfoundation.com and www.imageplanet.co.in

