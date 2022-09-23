Roger Federer will take the court for one last time during the Laver Cup 2022 competition. The Swiss icon will partner with superstar Rafael Nadal to take on Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe in the Men's Doubles event which begins on September 23, 2022 (Friday) at the O2 Arena in London. Meanwhile, fans searching for Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal vs Jack Sock-Frances Tiafoe, Laver Cup 2022 live streaming details, scroll down below. Roger Federer Plays Table Tennis in a Tuxedo Ahead of Laver Cup 2022 Gala Event (Watch Video).

Roger Federer announced that he will retire from Tennis following the Laver Cup 2022. The 20-time Grand Slam winner has been struggling with fitness issues in recent times and had decided to hand up his boots. The Swiss legends will represent Team Europe against Team World in his final outing on the court. Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal Engage in Heartfelt Exchange After Duo Get Teamed Up in Doubles Action at Laver Cup 2022.

When is Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal vs Jack Sock-Frances Tiafoe, Laver Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal vs Jack Sock-Frances Tiafoe match at Laver Cup 2022 will be played at the Central Court of the O2 Arena on September 24, 2022 (Saturday). The match has a tentative start time of 12:50 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal vs Jack Sock-Frances Tiafoe, Laver Cup 2022 Match Live Telecast

Fans can watch the live telecast of Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal vs Jack Sock-Frances Tiafoe match at Laver Cup 2022 on Sony channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of the 2022 Laver Cup in India. Viewers can enjoy the live action of the match on any of the Sony Sports channels.

Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal vs Jack Sock-Frances Tiafoe, Laver Cup 2022 Match Live Streaming Online

SonyLiv, the OTT platform of Sony Pictures Network, will be live streaming the Laver Cup 2022 matches for its online fans in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to catch Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal vs Jack Sock-Frances Tiafoe clash on online platforms.

