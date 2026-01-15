PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15: Go Dharmic is proud to announce that its work has been included as a case study in a national Oak National Academy curriculum for Year 4 pupils across the United Kingdom. This marks a major milestone in the promotion of values-based education and the introduction of Dharma as a practical, living principle in contemporary society.

Also Read | Will Union Budget 2026 Offer Clarity on 8th Pay Commission?.

The inclusion is part of the Oak National Academy course Dharma as Love for All Beings, which presents Dharma not solely as a religious concept, but as a guiding framework for compassion, responsibility, and service. Go Dharmic is highlighted as a real-world example of how these values are actively demonstrated in everyday life.

Founded on the principle that Dharma must be lived, not merely discussed, Go Dharmic is a global humanitarian organisation guided by a simple and inclusive philosophy: Love All. Feed All. Serve All. From providing nutritious meals to those in need and supporting environmental initiatives, to delivering humanitarian aid in times of crisis, the organisation exemplifies how compassion can be translated into meaningful action.

Also Read | Indelible Ink Controversy: Uddhav Thackeray Alleges Electoral Malpractice in Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2026, Claims ‘Ink Can Be Easily Removed Allowing Multiple Voting’ (Watch Video).

Hanuman Dass, founder of Go Dharmic and a featured voice within the course, commented: "This is a significant moment for integrating Dharma into society. We need values-based guidance to inspire meaningful action, and dharmic approaches to social service offer a powerful framework for creating a more compassionate world."

On his personal understanding of Dharma, he added: "Dharma for me is acting with love and compassion toward all. Just as Yudhishthira did not abandon his dog, we should all act with kindness and spread love throughout the world."

The curriculum draws on both ancient wisdom and contemporary practice, referencing teachings from the Mahabharata one of humanity's oldest texts exploring Dharma as universal compassion, moral responsibility, and righteous action alongside modern examples of service in the community.

Adam Robertson, Subject Leader for Religious Education at Oak National Academy, highlighted the importance of connecting learning to real-world examples: "Using Go Dharmic as a case study helps pupils see that religious ideas are not just beliefs, but ways of living. Through Oak National Academy lessons, it shows children that compassion, responsibility, and care for all beings can be actively demonstrated in today's world."

This inclusion represents a significant shift in how Dharma is approached in education, positioning it as a shared human value relevant to children of all backgrounds, cultures, and beliefs.

Go Dharmic dedicates this recognition to its global community of volunteers, donors, and supporters who transform compassion into action. It also invites the next generation to embrace Dharma not just as a concept to study, but as a principle to live by through kindness to others, care for the environment, and service to the world.

About Go Dharmic

Go Dharmic is a global charity committed to promoting compassion, service, and humanity in all actions. Its mission is to empower individuals to become catalysts for positive change while supporting vulnerable communities and protecting the planet. The organisation provides nutritious meals to families facing food insecurity, facilitates education through libraries and learning programs, and delivers emergency aid including food, water, shelter, and medical support during disasters. By transforming compassion into action, Go Dharmic inspires people worldwide to Love All, Feed All, Serve All.

About Oak National Academy

Oak National Academy is an independent public body. Oak works in partnership to improve pupil outcomes and close the disadvantage gap by supporting teachers to teach, and enabling pupils to access a high-quality curriculum. From primary through to key stage 4, across all national curriculum subjects, Oak provides free access to thousands of resources that help teachers prepare high-quality classroom teaching for all their pupils. Created by UK curriculum and subject experts, Oak's resources are quality-assured and tested by teachers. They support planning at every level - from curriculum design to lessons.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)