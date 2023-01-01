New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav has affirmed the government's commitment to implementing the ESI health scheme in districts where it has not been implemented.

The minister said the prime focus is on improving the existing infrastructure for providing better health care to the insured persons and the beneficiaries.

He was chairing a review meeting on Friday to explore the possibilities of expansion of ESI health scheme at Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Medical College and ESIC Hospital, Joka, Kolkata.

An official releases said Rameswar Teli, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, and Petroleum and Natural Gas, said that the government was focused towards creating medical infrastructure so that workers of the country could easily avail the medical care benefits.

Arti Ahuja, Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, gave valuable suggestions and suggested an action plan for increasing the coverage of ESI Scheme, improvement of healthcare services and prevention of occupational diseases in industrial clusters, a release said.

Rajendra Kumar, Director General, ESIC, spoke on adopting a modern approach and integrating modern technology model for the effective functioning of healthcare services through e-Sanjeevani and the use of online Dhanwantari application of ESIC. (ANI)

