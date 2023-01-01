Every year, World Peace Meditation Day is celebrated on December 31. The day is celebrated on the last day of the year with the aim of entering into a new year that involves a peaceful relationship with the world. The day aims to tell people to be at peace with the past year and to peacefully enter a new year. As we gear to celebrate World Peace Meditation Day 2022, scroll down to understand more about the special day's history, celebration, and significance. World Human Spirit Day 2022: Netizens Share Spiritual Quotes, HD Pictures, Messages And Thoughts On Meditation And Mindfulness.

World Peace Meditation Day History

World Peace Meditation Day is a call to the world to take time to participate in this millennia-old practice and clear our minds, remembering that we are people first and workers second. World Peace Meditation Day is aimed at uniting people of different backgrounds and communities with a global platform. Several studies by social scientists have concluded that meditation promotes peace and harmony in the world. International Day of Peace 2022 Date & Significance: Know Theme of the Year, When It Was Created and Ways in Which You Can Observe World Peace Day.

According to historical records, in the 1980s, a social experiment was conducted in Jerusalem to check if meditation could promote peace. The experiment, where more than a thousand people took part and were asked to practice meditation in groups, was a success.

Significance of World Peace Meditation Day

World Peace Meditation Day is a perfect opportunity to meditate to be more mindful by taking care of things like personal development and self-control. On this day, take some time to meditate and calm your mind, keeping yourself away from all distractions. Find your meditating spot at home, where you will find your peace.

Our world needs more peace to make the planet a better place to live in. Like it is said that if you are peaceful within, it would be easier to build a peaceful relationship with people in your surroundings. Let's begin this new year with a peaceful mind and soul and begin the new dawn with harmony!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2023 12:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).