Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday announced that the government had nominated Vivek Joshi to its central board. Joshi, who is the Secretary in the Department of Financial Services, will hold the position of Director at the central bank. The nomination has come into effect from November 15, 2022, until further orders.

"The Central Government has nominated Shri Vivek Joshi, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, as a Director on the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India vice Shri Sanjay Malhotra. The nomination of Shri Vivek Joshi is effective from November 15, 2022 and until further orders," a Finance Ministry release said.

Joshi took charge as Secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance on November 1, 2022. Between 2014 and 2017, he served as joint secretary with the Department of Expenditure, where his responsibilities included formulation of public procurement policies for the Centre and appraisal of publicly funded projects and schemes. (ANI)

