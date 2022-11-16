Aditya Roy Kapur was initially a VJ on Channel V India, before he had made his acting debut in 2009. He was one of the popular hosts and then went to charm fans with his acting skills. He starred in films such as London Dreams, Action Replayy, Guzaarish, but it was Aashiqui 2 that shot him to fame. Yes, he found his breakthrough role as Rahul Jaykar and the romantic drama was a huge hit at the box office as well. He then went on to win hearts as Avi from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Noor Nizami from Fitoor, Aditya Gunjal from Ok Jaanu, Aakash Chauhan from Ludo and so on. But apart from leaving the audience mesmerised on the big screens, Aditya’s droolworthy pictures from his off screen life too grabbed audiences’ attention. Aditya Roy Kapur Posts Fab Photo Dump On Instagram And The Picture Of His Chiselled Body Is Too Hot To Be Missed!

Aditya Roy Kapur has turned a year older today. The Bollywood hunk rings in his 37th birthday today. On this special occasion, one must definitely check out some his pictures that have just set internet on fire. Be it his style quotient or fitness factor, Aditya’s pictures deserve all your attention. So, let’s just check out those seven pictures below: 8 Sexy Clicks of Aditya Roy Kapur That Are Hotter Than the Tropics!

Chiselled Body

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @adityaroykapur

Desi Boy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @adityaroykapur

Setting Big Screens On Fire

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @adityaroykapur

Too Hot To Handle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @adityaroykapur

Mr Cool & Casual

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @adityaroykapur

Always Aced The Style Department

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @adityaroykapur

Boy Is Beach Ready

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @adityaroykapur

Aren’t these photos of Aditya Roy Kapur oozing major fashion and fitness goals? He is definitely one of the hottest actors in the industry and one just wouldn’t be able to take their eyes off him. Here’s wishing Aditya a very happy birthday a fabulous year ahead!

