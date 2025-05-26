PNN

New Delhi [India], May 26: Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Varma was felicitated by Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, Chairman of Sangitanjaly Foundation and ace social worker and Pt.Prodyut Mukherjee, Grammy Jury and GIMA award winner, on the occasion of the 5th season of Classical Concert Series on May 24,2025 at Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad.

The Prestigious, one of its kind concert series, was conceived, Curated and produced by Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee and Prodyut Mukherjee.

This Event was in aid of Children at Autism Ashram and the Hon'ble Governor was greatly impressed by the genuine efforts of Sangitanjaly Foundation to taking up the cause of Promoting our ancient and rich Culture and heritage and also the cause of Autism.

He emphasized that Non Government organisations should proactively promote the cause of Indian Classical Music and Organisations like Sangitanjaly Foundation should reach out to the youth and make our Classical Music and Dance more popular at the grass roots. Our Country is very diverse and our cultural ethos should be rightfully nurtured towards making a strong nation, the governor asserted.

Sangitanjaly Foundation ( a Non Profit Trust & NGO) is one of the established cultural organisations in India that promotes Indian Art & Dance forms which includes Folk Music, Light Music, Fusion, Sufi etc and it cretes a platform for up and budding talents in this domain, remarked Prodyut Mukherjee,Grammy Jury & GIMA award winner.

India is considered as a multi-cultural, multi-ethnical and multi-linguistic subcontinent.

The very essence of Unity is its diversity. It is proven time & again that any community engagement initiative through language, art, culture or literature connects very well with the people in India says Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, Chairman, Sangitanjaly Foundation & Ace Social Influencer and Worker.

Sangitanjaly Foundation placed on records the various Festivals and Events over the years and featured the well known Artsits such Padmabhushan Pt.Ajay Chakraborty, Padma Bhushan and Grammy Award Winner Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Padma Swapan Choudhuri, Guru Rathikant Mahapatra,Padma Bhushan Begum Parween Sultana and many other living Legends. We have plans to take Indian Classical Music to the grass roots and give platform to up and budding talent coming from the Rural areas say Pt.Prodyut Mukherjee, Grammy Jury & GIMA award winner.

The Hon'ble governor was very happy to note the various developmental Projects being initiated by Sangitanjaly Foundation to further the cause of Indian Classical Music and also the cause of Autism Awareness.

Sangitanjaly Foundation in association with the Department of Language & Culture, Govt. of Telangana, mesmerized the music lovers with its Classical Concert Series(Season 5), featuring the illustrious Pt. Debojyoti Bose on Sarod and Ustad Akram Khan on Tabla on Sat, 24th May 2025 at Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad,which was in aid of the Autism Ashram.

Classical Concert Series is an effort to popularise our rich Indian Classical Music and also provide platform to the young and budding talents of the country. Indian Classical Music and its rich ragas are very soothing and leaves a positive impact in the minds of People, which is clinically proven too, asserted Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee ace social Entrepreneur.

The classical concert series organized by Sangitanjaly Foundation at Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad, was a resounding success, thanks to the mesmerizing performances of Pt. Debojyoti Bose on sarod and Ustad Akram Khan on tabla. Pt. Debojyoti Bose, a distinguished Sarod maestro known for his soulful renditions, Pt. Bose brought decades of experience and expertise to the stage and Ustad Akram Khan, A celebrated tabla virtuoso, his rhythmic mastery perfectly complemented Pt. Bose's sarod performances, that brought an enchanting musical experience.

Pt. Bose's presentation of ragas was meticulous, with a clear emphasis on alaap, jod, and jhaala. He started with Raag Jinjhoti followed by Bageshree in 7 beats Rupak taal and then drut teen taal and finally medley of ragas that included Jog,Pahadi and Kirwani. His command over the instrument was evident in the way he wove intricate musical patterns.Ustad Akram Khan's tabla playing was characterized by precision and flair, adding depth and complexity to the performance.The duo's musical rapport was palpable, with each musician responding to the other's cues with ease.

This concert is a celebration of Indian classical music's rich heritage, showcasing the intricate dance between the sarod and tabla. The concert showcased an enriching experience for music enthusiasts and newcomers alike, offering a glimpse into the depth and complexity of traditional Indian music, says Pt.Prodyut Mukherjee, Grammy Jury. Pt.Prodyut Mukherjee, Grammy Jury and GIMA Award Winner and Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, Social Entrepreneur has curated this concert.

"The audience was spellbound, and the event was a testament to the enduring power of classical music to captivate and inspire and work towards making a rich society in terms of Indian cultural heritage and Ethos" said Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, ace Social Worker and social entrepreneur.

