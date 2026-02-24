PNN

New Delhi [India], February 24: Zenith Global Limited, a fast-emerging investment and trading company, today announced its strategic global expansion plan, marking a significant milestone in the company's long-term growth journey. The expansion initiative is being led by Hari Shankar Tibrewal, Chairman of Zenith Global Limited, whose vision is to position the company as a globally credible, governance-driven organization.

Also Read | Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone in 'AA22xA6': Why This Atlee Directorial Is Set To Redefine On-Screen Chemistry – Details Inside.

The global expansion plan aims to strengthen Zenith Global Limited's presence across international markets, unlock cross-border investment opportunities, and build strategic partnerships worldwide.

A Strategic Step Towards Global GrowthSpeaking on the announcement, Hari Shankar Tibrewal said:

Also Read | Sehri Time and Iftar Time Today, February 25: Timings for 7th Roza of Ramzan 2026 in Mumbai, Delhi and More.

"Global markets today are deeply interconnected. Our expansion strategy is focused on disciplined growth, intelligent capital deployment, and building long-term value across geographies. Zenith Global Limited is preparing to engage globally with a strong foundation of governance, transparency, and market intelligence."

The expansion plan will focus on:

- Entry into select international markets- Exploring cross-border investment and trading opportunities- Building global strategic partnerships- Aligning operations with international compliance and governance standardsMarket Intelligence Driving Global StrategyWith his background as an intelligent investor and market strategist, Hari Shankar Tibrewal is steering the company's global roadmap with a strong emphasis on risk management, regulatory clarity, and sustainable returns. His leadership approach blends real-time market insights with board-level strategy, enabling Zenith Global Limited to scale responsibly.

Industry observers note that this move reflects a broader trend of Indian-led firms expanding globally with professionalism and strategic intent.

Strengthening Global Credibility

Zenith Global Limited's global expansion is designed not only to grow geographically but also to reinforce its credibility among international investors, partners, and stakeholders. The company plans to adopt global best practices in:

- Financial governance- Compliance and reporting- Ethical investment frameworksThis approach underscores Zenith Global Limited's commitment to building trust-driven, long-term relationships worldwide.

As global financial markets continue to evolve, Zenith Global Limited's expansion strategy positions the company to capitalize on emerging opportunities while maintaining a disciplined and responsible growth model.

"With the right strategy, global expansion becomes a natural extension of strong fundamentals," Tibrewal added. "Our focus remains on creating sustainable value for all stakeholders."

Zenith Global Limited is an investment and trading company focused on disciplined capital management, strategic growth, and long-term value creation. Under the leadership of Chairman Hari Shankar Tibrewal, the company is steadily expanding its footprint across domestic and international markets.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)