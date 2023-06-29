New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is inviting applications for '5G & Beyond Hackathon 2023', aimed at shortlisting India-focused cutting-edge ideas that can be converted into workable 5G and beyond products and solutions.

The application is being accepted from Wednesday (June 28).

The '5G and Beyond Hackathon' is open to individuals, students, start-ups, and academic institutions in India. Further details are available at https://dcis.dot.gov.in/hackathon.

A total of hundred winners of the hackathon will share a total prize pool of Rs 1 crore, and the unique opportunity to scale and implement their 5G products/solutions to make them market ready with the support of mentors from Government, industry, academia, telecom companies, Ministry of Communications said in a release Wednesday.

"The participants can develop 5G & beyond solutions from across multiple categories including Healthcare, Education & Governance, AgriTech & Livestock, Environment, Public Safety & Disaster Management Enterprise, Smart Cities and Infrastructure, Cyber Security, Banking, Finance and Insurance, Logistics & Transportation, Multimedia & Broadcast Satellite, among others," the Ministry of Telecommunications added. (ANI)

