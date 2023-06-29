Mumbai, June 29: Xiaomi is all set to expand the popular Xiaomi 13 series with two new units. Now, the specs of the Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro have been leaked ahead of the launch.

Both handsets will are tipped to feature a 144Hz AMOLED screen and Leica camera. More details are expected to emerge in the coming days. Realme Narzo 60 Series Officially Confirmed to Flaunt a Premium Curved Display; Checkout Other Key Details Inside.

Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 13T Pro Expected Specifications

As per recent leaks, the Xiaomi 13T will be powered by a flagship 4nm chipset, 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.

The upcoming handset will feature a CrystalRes AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It will be available in a Black colour finish.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi 13T Pro will come with 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage, and 120W fast charging support. It will be available in a Meadow Green colour finish.

Both handsets are likely to run the MIUI 14 operating system and feature a Leica camera. iQOO 11S Coming With 2K+ AMOLED Curved Screen, Launch Date Confirmed: Check All Specs and Features Here.

Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 13T Pro Expected Price

The upcoming smartphones will be launched in the first week of September. The Xiaomi 13T is expected to be priced at 599 GBP (approx Rs. 62,032). On the other hand, the Xiaomi 13T Pro will cost 799 GBP (approx Rs. 82,764).

